Tropical Storm Warning for parts of Georgia ahead of Nicole; storm could hit Florida as a hurricane

ATLANTA — Nicole is now a tropical storm. The system will likely be a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane when it makes landfall. Landfall is currently expected late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning near Florida’s east coast.

If Nicole makes landfall as a hurricane, it would be the first November U.S. hurricane landfall since 1985, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Nicole could loop across the NE Gulf then across middle to southeast Georgia Thursday night into Friday morning, according to Monahan.

Gusty wind ahead of the system and stronger gusts Thursday and Friday are expected. Other local impacts include 1-2″ of rain across parts of the area and a brief tornado over southeastern counties cannot be ruled out, said Monahan.

On Tuesday morning, hurricane warnings were issued for a large portion of Florida’s Atlantic Coast, from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach. Tropical storm warnings are in place for other parts of the Florida coast, all the way to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

