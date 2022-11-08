ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Warning for parts of Georgia ahead of Nicole; storm could hit Florida as a hurricane

By WSBTV.com News Staff, The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Nicole is now a tropical storm. The system will likely be a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane when it makes landfall. Landfall is currently expected late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning near Florida’s east coast.

If Nicole makes landfall as a hurricane, it would be the first November U.S. hurricane landfall since 1985, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as Nicole approaches for the updated timing and potential impacts in Florida and Georgia.

Nicole could loop across the NE Gulf then across middle to southeast Georgia Thursday night into Friday morning, according to Monahan.

Gusty wind ahead of the system and stronger gusts Thursday and Friday are expected. Other local impacts include 1-2″ of rain across parts of the area and a brief tornado over southeastern counties cannot be ruled out, said Monahan.

On Tuesday morning, hurricane warnings were issued for a large portion of Florida’s Atlantic Coast, from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach. Tropical storm warnings are in place for other parts of the Florida coast, all the way to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

Jim Welch
3d ago

wow. one side got tore up from Ian and now the other sides time in which they have not come back from Ian

Dorothy Green
2d ago

Oh my God ! She is huge ! The people in South Florida really don't need this ! Let's all be careful out there ! Remember be safe !

