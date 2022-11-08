ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KTVL

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's gubernatorial election hung on a knife's edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state's office.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

FIND A DROP BOX: Ballots due by 8 p.m. in Oregon, postmarks still count

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's election day in Oregon, and more than half of all registered voters still had to return their ballots Tuesday. Ballot boxes close at 8 p.m., but Oregon elections offices will also count any ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday. While the rules surrounding postmarks might...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Mixed results on ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana

WASHINGTON (TND) — Maryland and Missouri voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Tuesday’s midterm elections, expanding the number of states it has been legalized in despite a federal ban. Ahead of Election Day, 19 states had already legalized marijuana for recreational use and 31 states and...
MISSOURI STATE
KTVL

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 wins sports tourism awards

EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE
KTVL

Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVL

Ducks quarterback, Bo Nix, up for Heisman trophy

While voters all across the country take to the polls today, college football voters still have about a month to decide who takes home this season's Heisman. Here in the state of Oregon, Ducks Quarterback, Bo Nix is running quite the campaign. Nix has played a big part in Oregon's...
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Help local families in need during Stuff the Truck 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON — News10 is teaming up with Ray's Food Place to host the annual Stuff the Truck event. Stuff the Truck is running until Dec. 25 at all participating Ray's Food Place locations. Tables are set up in each store with donation bags. Each bag costs $25 in-store...
OREGON STATE

