ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavis.edu

What Happens When I Submit My UC Application? | UC Davis

Thanksgiving has come and gone. You’ve been rushing through the fall semester to get all your college applications in while still juggling your hectic senior year activities. You finally clicked that “submit” button. Now what?. If only it was as easy as “just sit back and relax,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy