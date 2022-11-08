CLEMSON, S.C. – Team Lindley won the final two scrimmages of the three-scrimmage series against Team Corbitt to capture the Clemson Super Regional title 2-1 from Nov. 9-13. All three scrimmages were slated for seven innings, but the last scrimmage went into extra innings and was decided in eight innings.

