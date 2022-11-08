Read full article on original website
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Defeat Wolfpack in Four
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (13-15, 4-12 ACC) battled for four sets (25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22) to defeat the NC State Wolfpack (13-13, 7-8 ACC) on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak against the Wolfpack dating back to Oct. 2018. Junior...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 18 Clemson vs. No. 3 Syracuse, ACC Championship
Clemson and Syracuse Face Off for ACC Championship. 📍 Cary, N.C. (WakeMed Soccer Park) 🗓 Sunday, November 13 • 12 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson United (13-5-1, 3-4-1 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (13-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) on Sunday, November 13 at 12 p.m. in the ACC Championship match at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The match will be televised on ESPNU.
clemsontigers.com
Team Lindley Wins Clemson Super Regional Title
CLEMSON, S.C. – Team Lindley won the final two scrimmages of the three-scrimmage series against Team Corbitt to capture the Clemson Super Regional title 2-1 from Nov. 9-13. All three scrimmages were slated for seven innings, but the last scrimmage went into extra innings and was decided in eight innings.
clemsontigers.com
Ruke Orhorhoro | Uncommon Path
Note: The following appears in the Louisville football gameday program. Ruke Orhorhoro burst onto the college football scene in 2021 and has built upon his success this season while playing in a loaded defensive tackle room. He is primed to be an NFL draft pick. Orhorhoro’s unique journey to Clemson...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fight, Eliminated by Vanderbilt in First Round of NCAA Tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (8-5-5, 4-3-3 ACC) fell to Vanderbilt (12-4-4, 5-3-SEC) 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field despite outshooting the Commodores, 9-7, and having multiple opportunities late in the match. In the first half, the Tigers and Commodores battled all 45...
clemsontigers.com
Tajh Boyd | Record-Setting Performances
Note: The following appears in the Louisville football gameday program. Editor’s Note – For each program in 2022, Tim Bourret chronicles a great individual performance in Clemson history. Today is the fifth installment. When asked what he remembers about the 2012 Clemson vs. NC State game, Tajh Boyd...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Close Out Season at Southeast Regionals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The men’s and women’s Clemson cross country teams competed this morning at the NCAA Southeast Regionals hosted by Louisville at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. The men’s team finished 21st out of 36 teams, and the women’s squad came in 18th out of 40 competing teams.
clemsontigers.com
Justin Mascoll | Fulfilling Blessings
Note: The following appears in the Louisville football gameday program. In the dynamic world of college football, where players are transferring to new programs at a growing rate, Justin Mascoll has stayed true to his values and trusted the culture and coaches at Clemson. “Blessing” is the word that Mascoll...
