Central Illinois Proud

Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
Central Illinois Proud

Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
1470 WMBD

Police investigating Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
wcbu.org

Missing Peoria teenager found dead

A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
25newsnow.com

No students injured after early morning school bus accident in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident early Thursday morning in Peoria, which involved a Peoria Public School bus. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Knoxville and Pioneer Parkway.
1470 WMBD

‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash

PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
25newsnow.com

3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation

MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
theshelbyreport.com

Lone Grocer In Lacon, Jim’s IGA Likes To Help Community

Michael Lambrecht has owned Jim’s IGA for just two years. But he has been a part of the Lacon, Illinois, community since the store’s inception. Jim’s opened in 1976, Lambrecht’s father and the store’s namesake, Jim, came down from Chicago to manage what used to be a A&P grocery store.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
