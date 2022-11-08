Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
wglt.org
Bloomington's Fort Jesse Road water pump, generator project could cost more than $1.5M
The Bloomington City Council will hear Monday about the city's annual comprehensive financial report, and its related audit. Also at the meeting, the council is expected to vote on a water pump station generator project topping $1.5 million, and a $200,000 plan to improve the Bloomington Police Department’s ventilation system.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
wcbu.org
Vincent Richmond's family demands answers and a 'transparent' investigation into fatal police shooting
Family and friends of Samuel Vincent “Meatman” Richmond are demanding answers, a month after the 59-year-old Peoria man was fatally shot by Peoria police officers. They held a vigil and press conference on the steps of Peoria City Hall ahead of Tuesday night's city council meeting . “We’re...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
wcbu.org
Missing Peoria teenager found dead
A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
25newsnow.com
No students injured after early morning school bus accident in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident early Thursday morning in Peoria, which involved a Peoria Public School bus. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Knoxville and Pioneer Parkway.
wcbu.org
Here's a closer look at the planning underway to revitalize downtown Pekin
The city of Pekin is developing a plan to revitalize its downtown business district along Court Street. It's an effort years in the making. Earlier this year, the city hired on Reader Area Development, Inc. to begin formulating a vision of what downtown Pekin could be. Erik Reader is the...
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker's fatal fall into molten ore at Mapleton, Illinois facility
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria
1470 WMBD
‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
25newsnow.com
3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation
MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
theshelbyreport.com
Lone Grocer In Lacon, Jim’s IGA Likes To Help Community
Michael Lambrecht has owned Jim’s IGA for just two years. But he has been a part of the Lacon, Illinois, community since the store’s inception. Jim’s opened in 1976, Lambrecht’s father and the store’s namesake, Jim, came down from Chicago to manage what used to be a A&P grocery store.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
