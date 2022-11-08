Dump truck driver dies after hitting tree in Groton

A dump truck driver was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree, according to the Groton Police Department.

Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a serious crash on Fort Hill Road in Vergennes Court in Groton before 11 a.m. on Monday. Officers arrived on the scene and found a dump truck had struck a tree on the south side of the road.

Officers found the driver, identified as 69-year-old James Turner of Groton, still in the driver’s seat and unconscious. A passenger, a 70-year-old man from Groton, was also trapped in the vehicle, police said.

Turner was transported to L&M Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The passenger had to be removed from the truck using the hydraulic cutting tool known as the Jaws of Life, police said. He was suffering from serious injuries and was transported to L&M Hospital before being flown to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar helicopter, police said.

Investigations into the crash found that the truck was traveling west on Fort Hill Road near Central Avenue when it veered sharply to the left and sped into the eastbound lane of traffic. The truck then went off the road and hit a large tree.

Several police departments, including officers from Groton, Stonington and Ledyard, arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.