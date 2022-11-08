Read full article on original website
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for TransparencyTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Thomasville’s Adam Hopkins to play in Under Armour All-America gameTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Truflix NetworkThomasville, GA
southgatv.com
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
WALB 10
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
WALB 10
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
wfxl.com
Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm
The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Albany (Albany, GA)
According to the Dougherty County Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in Albany. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
WALB 10
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
WALB 10
APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
WALB 10
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
WALB 10
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
Two men charged with second degree murder after deadly Tallahassee shooting
Murder charges have been filed in connection to the mass shooting event outside of businesses on West Pensacola Street in late October.
WCTV
Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
wfxl.com
Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County
A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
WCTV
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams. County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board...
