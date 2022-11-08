ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm

The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Missing juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
ALBANY, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared

Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud

The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County

A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA

