After spending all of 2021 developing a safety plan for two dangerous Brooklyn avenues, the New York Department of Transportation is starting from scratch. The announcement came after two young girls were injured by a reckless driver last Monday. As Dave Colon reports for Streetsblog NYC, “It’s unclear if the girls would have avoided injury under the one-way conversion, but the redesigned street would have been narrower and featured curb extensions, perhaps slowing down the driver or creating more visibility.” The original plan would have converted the two street segments to one-way and installed parking-protected bike lanes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO