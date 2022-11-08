As the top players in the sneaker space continue to churn out product, more rumors, reports and other news has kept things entertaining. In an earnings call that took place on November 9th, adidas discussed everything from its struggling presence in China to the termination of its partnership with Ye, the being formerly known as “Kanye West.” On the latter topic, the brand expressed that it has plans to sell re-branded Yeezy designs as early as 2023. Netizens took to social media to scoff at the idea, but many had already been wearing these designs with little-to-no branding directly tying the pairs back to Ye. The Three Stripes has over $200 million to recoup due to its decision to cut ties with the Chicagoan, so any and all plans are likely to hold some weight.

