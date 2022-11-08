Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors
Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From November 5th to November 11th
As the top players in the sneaker space continue to churn out product, more rumors, reports and other news has kept things entertaining. In an earnings call that took place on November 9th, adidas discussed everything from its struggling presence in China to the termination of its partnership with Ye, the being formerly known as “Kanye West.” On the latter topic, the brand expressed that it has plans to sell re-branded Yeezy designs as early as 2023. Netizens took to social media to scoff at the idea, but many had already been wearing these designs with little-to-no branding directly tying the pairs back to Ye. The Three Stripes has over $200 million to recoup due to its decision to cut ties with the Chicagoan, so any and all plans are likely to hold some weight.
This Nike Dunk High Is A co.jp Mash-Up
From its continuation of the 80’s “Be True To Your School” initiative to the modern-day tooling of pre-worn suedes and plush textiles, the Nike Dunk High has truly enjoyed the full breadth of the color palette. Rife with disparate tonal combinations, the latest construction borrows a piece of panelling from a number of its titularly-hued predecessors.
Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy”
With the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” set to headline Jordan Brand’s winter offerings in a few weeks, the silhouette synonymous with 72 wins will first cater towards the ladies with a premium, velvet lined proposition this Friday. Scrapping its typical patent leather construction, the silhouette comes dominated...
Worn Blue Suedes Make An Appearance On The Nike Dunk High
Having released less than a year ago, The Swoosh is returning to the washed suede aesthetic that rendered its widely-popular Air Jordan 1 “Hyper Royal” proposition, borrowing the latter for its latest Nike Dunk High build. Extending a hairy suede across its base layer, a muted grey hue...
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 Craft SE “Photon Dust”
Whereas 2022 brought manufactured vintage to the forefront, 2023 is seemingly all about quality, as the Swoosh will be dropping not only long-awaited Retros but also an extensive range of releases marked with the “Craft” moniker. And following Air Huaraches and Air Jordan 2s is none other than an Air Jordan 4, whose contribution to the pack sees the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette clad predominantly in neutrals.
The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Resurfaces In Black And White
Jumbo-sized Swooshes have breathed revitalized life into one of The Swooshes oldest constructions, rendering a constant stream of Nike Blazer propositions emboldened by the enlarged Check. After taking a short hiatus following its more than prevalent summer, a simplified aesthetic has been employed unto the presiding low-top. Utilizing a tried-and-true...
Keep Your Head (And Feet) In The Clouds With This Nike Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 hasn’t had the most high-profile 40th anniversary, but what it’s lacked in celebrity and big influencer support has been made up by the sheer number of new styles that’ve surfaced throughout the year. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design from 1982 emerged in a...
The Nike Dunk Low LX Goes Black And Cream
From nods to the “Be True To Your School” pack to collaborations with the likes of Supreme and Off-White, the Nike Dunk Low has enjoyed countless releases over the course of the last few years. And this is sure to continue into the next few, with this newly-revealed “LX” colorway helping ease the transition from 2022 to 2023.
Reebok To Releasing Allen Iverson’s Question Mid Denver Nuggets PE From 2007
Allen Iverson’s impact on the culture can’t be overstated. So when the 2001 MVP was shipped to Denver to team up with Carmelo Anthony, it’s safe to say the League witnessed a seismic shift in its power balance. While the move never materialized into a substantial winning record – getting bounced from the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs in back-to-back seasons – the two-year stint proffered a full slate of clean cut silhouettes that Reebok is now revisiting 15 years later.
Nike Blings Out The Blazer With Golden Charms
Sewn from the hardwood, the Nike Blazer has weathered decades of wear yet still provides disparate constructions and hues to dress in. Following its use of a hang-tag holster, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is returning to the premium blinged out aesthetic. Setting the stage with a blank colorless...
The Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Appears In Golf Form
Eastside Golf recently had a hand in reimagining the Air Jordan 12 Low for the green, but it seems #23’s eponymous label has plans to continue churning out modified versions of the 27-year-old design. Recently, a user on social media shared that he was sent a pair of the...
The Nike Air Force 1 Utility Keeps Things Clean In “Sail”
The Nike Air Force 1 Utility may seem like a completely new silhouette, but it belongs to the lineage Bruce Kilgore began in 1982. Recently, the model surfaced in a clean mix of “Sail,” “White,” “Phantom” and “Light Cream” colors. Varying materials make up the sneaker’s top-half, while the sole unit boasts the biggest visible departure from the original Air Force 1. Tread, branding on the sock-liners and other logos throughout the shoes make reference to the deign’s 40th anniversary, suggesting the updated iteration will only be around for the celebration.
More Fall Options Surface In The New Balance 990v3 Made In USA
With Teddy Santis at the helm, New Balance’s heritage-filled archives of lifestyle silhouettes have skyrocketed up the ranks with the 990v3 continuously serving as one of the industry’s most sought-after propositions. Extending the Aimé Leon Dore founder’s Made In USA collection, the latest build harkens quintessential fall vibes.
A “Tan/Black” Color Scheme Takes Over The Latest Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Tan-colored Vachetta leather has graced special editions from the Air Jordan line, but nowadays, offerings simply don the color scheme and not the actual material that popularized it. Ahead of the holiday season, a women’s Air Jordan 1 Low appeared in a leather makeup divided between black and tan-colored panels....
The Jordan Zion 2 Lifts Off In Elegant White And Gold
You (might have) heard it here first: the New Orleans Pelicans will reach the Western Conference Finals. This is all dependent on the health and availability of Zion Williamson, who thus far has been performing to near standards of a number-1 overall pick with generational talent and physical gifts. A...
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Comes Anchored By “Neural Grey” Suedes
Having set its focus toward high-top constructions over the past few weeks, the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is returning in full force this holiday season including this monochrome “Neutral Grey” proposition. Dominated by its typical all-leather construction across the upper, colorless hues take the main stage, color-matched...
Yoon Ahn Reveals Green/Yellow Colorway Of Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Hot off the heels of their Air Adjust Force collaboration, Yoon Ahn and AMBUSH aren’t wasting any time when it comes to building anticipation for their final joint effort with The Swoosh in 2022, as the Creative Director recently gave us a first-look at the latest AMBUSH x Air Force 1 Low.
The Air Jordan 14 “Oregon Ducks” PE Is Limited To 275 Pairs
Father to the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 11, and many other iconic silhouettes, Tinker Hatfield is undoubtedly a legend. But before he went on to make waves in the world of sneakers, Hatfield honed his craft at the University of Oregon, for which he’s produced many a player exclusive over the course of the last few years.
Steph Curry’s UA Curry 1 “Sour Patch Kids” Is Returning
Stephen Curry’s love for Sour Patch Kids has long been well-documented, debuting his admiration for the multi-color candy during his 2015 Three Point Contest win in a sour then sweet homage via the Under Armor Curry 1 FlowTro. Following the first official joint effort between the two cohort’s through a duo of Curry 7’s, the colorway that kicked the collection off is now returning to shelves more than seven years later.
