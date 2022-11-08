Read full article on original website
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 Craft SE “Photon Dust”
Whereas 2022 brought manufactured vintage to the forefront, 2023 is seemingly all about quality, as the Swoosh will be dropping not only long-awaited Retros but also an extensive range of releases marked with the “Craft” moniker. And following Air Huaraches and Air Jordan 2s is none other than an Air Jordan 4, whose contribution to the pack sees the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette clad predominantly in neutrals.
This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Hidden Neon Green Flair
As the Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the three trims of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design keep introducing new experiments to the expansive roster of offerings. Recently, a kid’s pair surfaced with a number of details seemingly rooted in graffiti culture. A predominantly white-colored look...
This Nike Air Max Penny 1 Is Covered In Tiger Stripes
Penny Hardaway’s career may have been stunted and cut short due to injury, but his influence on the game of basketball and sneaker culture have only strengthened year after year. The Air Penny footwear line from Nike remains as one of the most robust signature shoe series in the...
The Nike PG 6 Goes Crazy With The Multi-Color
With Kawhi Leonard still sidelined, Paul George has picked up a brunt of the workload for a 6-5 Clippers squad, leading the team with 26 points in Monday night’s win over the Cavaliers. While his PE lineup has been ice cold throughout the start of the 2022-23 season, The Swoosh is still cooking up boisterous fits for the silhouette to shine in.
The Nike Dunk Low LX Goes Black And Cream
From nods to the “Be True To Your School” pack to collaborations with the likes of Supreme and Off-White, the Nike Dunk Low has enjoyed countless releases over the course of the last few years. And this is sure to continue into the next few, with this newly-revealed “LX” colorway helping ease the transition from 2022 to 2023.
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
Sporty & Rich Gets Its Own adidas Originals Collection
Sporty & Rich, the brainchild of former Complex News anchor Emily Oberg, has become a cornerstone for countless fashion, wellness and vintage enthusiasts over the last handful of years. And while the Canadian entrepreneur has held partnerships with popular clothes and footwear brands in the past, her Sporty & Rich imprint now boasts an official adidas Originals collaboration.
The Nike SB Ishod Dresses Up In Clean “White/Black”
The Nike SB Ishod had maintained a relatively low profile within the sneaker-space-at-large, but diehard skate fans have been singing the model’s praises since it debuted. Recently, Ishod Wair’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh emerged in a clean white and black color scheme that’ll show wear unlike most other offerings by the Nike SB imprint. Logos at the forefoot and heel take on the darker of the two aforementioned tones, just as the herringbone outsole underfoot. Nike React foam is left to a “colorless” makeup that allows for even the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight.
The Nike Air Force 1 Receives A Fall-Friendly “Vachetta Tan” Outfit
Following a short hiatus from dressing its silhouettes in constructions reminiscent of Hender Scheme’s untreated leather finishes, the Air Force 1 Low is returning to the “Vanchetta Tan” scheme that clothed both the Dunk High and Blazer Mid towards the beginning of autumn. In keeping with the...
Nike’s Chinese New Year 2023 Collection Will Include A Colorful, Rabbit-Adorned Dunk Low
Although a few holidays are left on the schedule for this year, NIKE, Inc.’s already prepped for 2023, at least in regards to the Lunar New Year. Commonly referred to as “Chinese New Year,” the beginning of the calendar year whose months follow moon cycles has given way to dozens of special edition footwear over the years. One of the Swoosh’s propositions for the “Year of the Rabbit” is a multi-color Nike Dunk Low replete with nods to both the changing of the zodiac and the long-eared protagonist.
A “Tan/Black” Color Scheme Takes Over The Latest Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Tan-colored Vachetta leather has graced special editions from the Air Jordan line, but nowadays, offerings simply don the color scheme and not the actual material that popularized it. Ahead of the holiday season, a women’s Air Jordan 1 Low appeared in a leather makeup divided between black and tan-colored panels....
Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors
Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.
Air Jordan 7 “Crimson” Set For June 2023 Arrival
The Air Jordan 7 Retro will be a continuing presence in the Jordan release dates calendar at least through June 2023 thanks to this latest development. The Air Jordan 7 “Crimson” is set to arrive on the 30th of that month, ostensibly inspired by the Air Jordan 6 “White/Infrared” that first released in 1991.
Nike Goes For Sleeker Design Cues On The ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3
If you’ve done any running over the last three years and you have an affinity for Nike running shoes, you may have heard of the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit series. The beloved line is set to release its third edition soon, which may turn some fans away from it.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Comes Anchored By “Neural Grey” Suedes
Having set its focus toward high-top constructions over the past few weeks, the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is returning in full force this holiday season including this monochrome “Neutral Grey” proposition. Dominated by its typical all-leather construction across the upper, colorless hues take the main stage, color-matched...
The Next Eames Office x Reebok Classic Leather Pays Homage To The Iconic Molded Fiberglass Chair
The Eameses are responsible for crafting some of the most iconic and most beloved furniture pieces of all-time, such as the Eames Lounge Chair purveyed by Herman Miller. And thanks to an on-going partnership with Reebok, some of these collector’s items are being granted new life through equally prolific sneakers.
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase Replicates The Iconic “Bred” Colorway
Now that the hype has died down, the Nike Go FlyEase is finally going out to many of the people who need them. The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase, too, has become much more accessible, with several new colorways having surfaced within the last month. And after appearing in heritage colors not long back, the silhouette is now more accurately emulating a much-beloved classic: the Air Jordan 1 “Bred.”
NEW BALANCE CLASSICS
2022 is quickly coming to a close, and that means the holiday season is very nearly upon us. And with less than two months until December 25th, there’s no better a time than now to start shopping for your closest loved ones… and yourself while you’re at it (we don’t blame you).
Nike’s NBA City Edition Jerseys For The 2022-2023 Season Are Available Now
Since taking over the responsibilities as the NBA’s on-court apparel provider in 2017, Nike has delivered an unparalleled attention to detail through its various jersey formats. Expanding upon the classic Home, Away, and Alternate editions, Nike presented the “City Edition” style uniform, diving deep into the nooks and crannies of each home arena’s traditions in effort to further connect the team with its fans.
