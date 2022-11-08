Reebok Will Release a Trio of Classic Basketball Shoes Throughout November

Reebok is giving retro basketball sneaker fans plenty to look forward to this month.

The athletic brand revealed three sneakers that will drop this month, with the first release coming Nov. 11 and the last arriving on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28).

Reebok’s first retro basketball sneaker release of November is the Hurrikaze 2 — formerly known as the Kamikaze 2 — which was worn by NBA legend Shawn Kemp in 1995. The colorway arriving on Nov. 11 is “Make it Rain,” executed in a white and sonic green palette. It will arrive via Reebok.com and at select retailers with a $120 price tag.

Following the Reebok Hurrikaze 2 “Make it Rain” is the Answer DMX “OG,” which arrives Nov. 18 via Reebok.com , Hibbet and at select retailers. The shoe — also known as the Answer 1 — was worn by NBA icon Allen Iverson in 1997 and was created with the brand’s acclaimed DMX cushioning tech. This original black and white colorway, which also features all-leather uppers with patent leather accents and the baller’s “I3” jewel branding, will retail for $170.

The third retro basketball shoe release from Reebok in November is a version of the Shaq Attaq, the first signature shoe of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. The upcoming “LA to L.A.” iteration, according to Reebok, is a nod to the baller’s “rise to dominance from Louisiana to Los Angeles,” having played college ball at LSU and winning his first NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. The look, which will retail for $180, includes purple and gold accents and a custom tiger/palm tree graphic sock liner. It arrives Cyber Monday via Reebok.com, Hibbett and with select retailers.