Election Day roundup: Lehigh Valley voters head to the polls in midterm elections; abortion, economy top issues

Noel Castro speaks about why he voted Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. John's Windish EV. Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. The Morning Call/TNS

From her USA beret to her cherry jacket and matching red sneakers, Jeanne Chapkovich was dressed head-to-toe for Election Day.

She was among the nearly two dozen waiting in line to vote at Zionsville Evangelical Lutheran Church outside Emmaus early Tuesday morning.

Polls across the state and Lehigh Valley remain open until 8 p.m., and it seems likely they will do steady business until then. Midterm elections are second only to presidential elections in national interest, and Pennsylvania figures heavily in this go-around, with a tight senate race that could determine the balance of power in Congress.

The choices voters make will also have ramifications for abortion rights, voting rights and countless other domestic issues.

“I am passionate about voting,” said Chapkovich, who tired of negative political ads — “I started muting the TV when the ads would come on,” she said — and took a deep dive into the candidates and issues.

One of the biggest races on people’s minds was the U.S. Senate contest between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on the outcome.

Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, met Oz in a debate in October and fared poorly, struggling for words at times. The candidate has acknowledged his trouble verbalizing but says his cognitive abilities are unaffected.

“You don’t get worse. You get better,” said Frederick Rankins, a Fetterman fan who said the candidate’s battle back from the stroke exemplifies the Pennsylvania spirit.

“We fall down, we get back up,” said Rankins, who voted at Christ Evangelical Congregational Church on Tilghman Street in Allentown. “I like the guy, man.”

So does Matthew Merlo, an unaffiliated but Democratic-leaning voter at the same site. Fetterman’s health struggles “if anything made me see him as more human,” he said. “Everyone has issues in life.”

Others found Fetterman’s stroke a cause for concern. Dr. Joseph Campbell, a foot and ankle surgeon voting at the Zionsville poll, said he’s seen a lot of patients over his career who have had strokes.

”It’s takes a long time to recover from the stroke and we don’t know the extent of the damage because Fetterman did not release his records,” said Campbell, who was wearing scrubs. “You have to have the best people for these jobs and Fetterman isn’t it.”

At St. John’s Windish Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, Dave Krause said there was no question — Mehmet Oz was the candidate for him. Krause, a Republican, added he is also very concerned about the economy.

Krause said he felt most voters share concerns about the economy and the impact of inflation.

Pennsylvanians are also choosing a new governor Tuesday. Fighting to win that job are Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin.

For Krause, Oz and Mastriano would ensure a stronger economy for Pennsylvanians.

Erik Guhl, however, voting at Central Elementary School in Allentown, was unnerved by the idea of Republicans taking power.

“I worry about people who deny the election results of 2020,” he said. “About the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And I’m scared to death of Doug Mastriano.”

Abortion rights

As expected, the Supreme Court decision in June that overturned Roe v. Wade and put abortion law in the hands of state legislatures pushed many voters to the polls.

“The only issue of all the issues is abortion,” said Jo-Ann West of Allentown, a lunchtime voter at Christ Evangelical. “I fear that it will be taken away from women. I changed to Democrat because of that issue because I couldn’t find many pro-choice Republicans.”

Felicia Rosa came out to vote at Allentown’s Fearless Fire Company with her 11-year-old daughter, Madison Hilpert.

For Rosa, who is pro-choice, abortion was the number one issue guiding her decisions at the polls. As for Fetterman, Rosa had no concerns about his ability to do the job as senator.

“My mom had a stroke,” Rosa said. “People heal.”

Noel Castro of Bethlehem said he came out to vote for candidates who would protect his rights — not try to take them away. Fetterman’s stroke didn’t sway his vote because he said voting for Oz was not an option.

“Fetterman is the better candidate,” Castro said.

Christine Bucks of Emmaus, who voted at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Emmaus, also said abortion rights were a major issue that helped her determine her votes. Bucks, who said she is pro-choice, added John Fetterman’s stroke and recovery has had no impact on her plans to vote for him. Fetterman is up to the job as senator, Bucks said.

Justice Department sending monitors to Lehigh County

The Justice Department will send monitors to Lehigh County to check for compliance with federal voting rights laws in the midterm elections Tuesday.

The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes. Federal monitors are typically lawyers with the department’s civil rights division and U.S. attorney’s offices.

Voters rights

If you are in line by 8 p.m. at your polling place, you can vote.

If you still have a mail-in or absentee ballot to return? Your county election office must receive it by 5 p.m. You must return only your own ballot. If you can’t return your ballot because of disability, you can fill out a form assigning someone else to return it.

For more details, view our rundown of voter rights

What’s at stake

Pennsylvania will once again play a key role in the election, with the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz possibly determining which party takes control of the upper chamber in Congress. The two are vying to replace outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey. Recent polls have shown the race neck-and-neck.

The state’s voters will also pick a new governor to replace Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited. The race pits Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin. Polls have shown Shapiro with a wide lead over Mastriano.

In the Lehigh Valley, one of the most competitive races for Congress in the nation is taking place between Democratic incumbent Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller. It’s a rematch of their 2020 contest in the 7th District, but redistricting has made it more favorable for the Republicans.

Lehigh Valley voters also will cast their votes for who will represent them in the General Assembly in Harrisburg. Top races will decide who will replace longtime Republican Sen. Pat Browne in the state Senate’s 16th District and who will fill the Lehigh Valley’s newest state Senate District: the 14th.

Here is a complete listing of contested state House and Senate races:

14th Senate District: Democrat Nick Miller vs. Republican Dean Browning

16th Senate District: Democrat Mark Pinsley vs. Republican Jarrett Coleman

18th Senate District: Democratic Sen. Lisa Boscola vs. Republican John Merhottein

22nd House District: Democrat Josh Siegel vs. Republican Robert E. Smith Jr.

131st House District: Democrat Kevin Branco vs. Republican Rep. Milou Mackenzie

132nd House District: Democratic Rep. Mike Schlossberg vs. Republican Beth Finch vs. Libertarian Matt Schutter

134th House District: Democratic Rep. Peter Schweyer vs. Republican Brent Labenberg

137th House District: Democrat Anna Thomas vs. Republican Rep. Joe Emrick

138th House District: Democrat Gene Hunter vs. Republican Rep. Ann Flood

When will we have results?

It will likely take a few days for election workers to complete unofficial results. Current election law does not permit counties to begin precanvassing mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. Election Day. Under the election code, counties may not record and publish mail ballot results until after the polls close at 8 p.m. Election Day.

Voters in Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley are choosing their parties' nominees for U.S. Senate, Congress, governor, state Senate, state House and other races.

