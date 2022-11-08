ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism at Santa Margarita water storage facility under investigation

Around 100,000 gallons of water is being drained from a Santa Margarita water tank after county officials say it was vandalized this week.

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department says a water system operator Monday morning discovered the Santa Margarita water storage facility had been broken into.

With a fence vandalized and lock to one of the water storage tanks cut, county officials say the tank is being drained as a precautionary measure since it’s unknown whether the water was tampered with.

Water service to Santa Margarita residents is not impacted due to a second water tank at the site that’s in use.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

The County says the health department and State Water Resources Control Board were both notified along with the sheriff’s office.

