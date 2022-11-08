West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say

The area of the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home.

The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to a rear, second-floor porch at 135 Nelson Street on a citizen report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Chester Gaston, age 46, of West Hartford, was unresponsive, Boisvert said.

Officers began life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS.

Gaston was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

