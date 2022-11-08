Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.

