Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
Kan. school resource officer reports crash that injured teen
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the accident until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/9)
BOOKED: Miguel Hernandez-Gonzalez on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Cocaine, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Bobbie Solko on Barton County District Court warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment x2, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jessica...
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Cop Shop (11/8)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8) At 1:37 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert. At 7:52 a.m. a fire was reported at 20 SW 20 Road. Structure Fire. At 9:05 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1400 Main Street. Battery. At 4:45...
Barton Fire District No. 1 receives grant from State Fire Marshal's office
Following Wednesday's regular Barton County Commission meeting, the commission entered right into a meeting for Fire District No. 1. Fire Chief Doug Hubbard presented on two grants the department recently received. The first was for $15,000 and a new washing machine. "The grant was actually two parts," Hubbard said. "The...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
Zimmerman ready to return to county service as Barton's District 5 commissioner
A big win in the August primary election all but secured Donna Zimmerman's seat as the Barton County Commissioner for District 5. Tuesday's general election result made it official. After 40 years of service to the county, including 26 years as county clerk, Zimmerman said she's ready to serve again in her new role.
Barton County handing out another round of longevity pay to employees
With another general election just in the books, action at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting remained light. The body did, however, approve another round of longevity payments to county employees with at least five years of service. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said 103 employees are eligible for this year's payment.
KOERNER: National Family Literacy Month
Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.
Plans still being finalized for new Great Bend daycare center
GLMV Architecture is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for approved building plans for a $1.6 million group daycare center in Great Bend. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said GLMV designed a 4,500 square-foot daycare center to serve up to 59 children. "We have...
A salute to all those who served on this Veterans Day!
Eagle Radio and Great Bend Post would like to say thank you on this Veterans Day to all those men and women who have bravely served our country.
Goal survey leads Great Bend school board to dream of better district
No one can see the future, but maybe they can shape it. That was the goal of Monday's special USD 428 Board of Education Meeting. Kansas Association of School Board Field Specialist Sue Givens and the board reviewed results from a recent survey issued by the district. The goal, Givens said, was to use that information to shape the district in the future.
Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program
Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
Great Bend business offers Mindfulness Yoga to staff, young clients
A 6-year-old Great Bend boy wasn’t in control of his emotions and struggled with bursts of anger. After working with Teresa Faber, children’s case manager at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, the youngster has demonstrated dramatic improvement, she said. Much of this success is attributed to Mindfulness...
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
