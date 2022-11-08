ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Kan. school resource officer reports crash that injured teen

BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the accident until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/9)

BOOKED: Miguel Hernandez-Gonzalez on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Cocaine, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Bobbie Solko on Barton County District Court warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment x2, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jessica...
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota

St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Cop Shop (11/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8) At 1:37 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert. At 7:52 a.m. a fire was reported at 20 SW 20 Road. Structure Fire. At 9:05 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1400 Main Street. Battery. At 4:45...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
Barton County handing out another round of longevity pay to employees

With another general election just in the books, action at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting remained light. The body did, however, approve another round of longevity payments to county employees with at least five years of service. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said 103 employees are eligible for this year's payment.
KOERNER: National Family Literacy Month

Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.
Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program

Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows

With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
