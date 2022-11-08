ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Clay to host Veterans Day luncheon

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 8, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. The meeting lasted less than four minutes after the opening prayer and pledge due to nothing being on the agenda on an election night. “We have no public hearings. We […]
CLAY, AL
Christmas at the Caboose comes to Irondale

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for its annual Christmas at the Caboose. The event will be held on 20th Street near City Hall on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, vendors, kids’ activities, a visit from […]
IRONDALE, AL
Birmingham to open warming station on Saturday and Sunday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jeremiah Hunter earns player of the week honors

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor The Leeds running game is an arsenal loaded with an array of weapons. Running back Jeremiah Hunter might be the Green Wave’s best-kept secret weapon. The 5-10, 195-pound senior ball carrier was downright deadly in Leeds’ first-round throttling of Fairfield on Friday, November 4. Hunter ran for 153 yards on […]
LEEDS, AL
Pinson Valley’s Cameron Jennings honored by Under Armour

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Valley High School varsity quarterback Cameron Jennings and Lakeshore Foundation adaptive athlete Zion Redington traveled to Baltimore last weekend to be honored by Under Armour for their athletic achievements and future potential. They each received a $5,000 grant to further their athletic pursuits, a year’s worth of […]
PINSON, AL
Lass But Not Least: Thank You For Your Service

By Ken Lass On my daily walks along the Trussville greenway and Civitan Park, I pass by the construction site for the new memorial to the city’s fallen veterans. As another Veterans Day approaches, I am reminded of how many of those who have served have touched my life. Beginning with my Dad, who was […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Center Point earns Team of the Week honors

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — We haven’t been able to say enough about the Center Point Eagles. Promoted back to 6A following four seasons in 5A, Center Point has defied expectations all year long. Led by one of the best head coaches in the area, George Bates, the Eagles finished the regular […]
CENTER POINT, AL
