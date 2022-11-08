Read full article on original website
Obituary: Marcia G. (Gwin) Wright (June 5, 1947 ~ November 5, 2022)
It is with deep sorrow we report the passing of Marcia G (Marc) Wright on November 5, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Marc, as she was known to family, friends, and former students, taught for 30 years in the Jefferson and Shelby County schools (Erwin, McAdory, Oak Mountain) as a choral director and […]
The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
Clay to host Veterans Day luncheon
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 8, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. The meeting lasted less than four minutes after the opening prayer and pledge due to nothing being on the agenda on an election night. “We have no public hearings. We […]
Christmas at the Caboose comes to Irondale
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for its annual Christmas at the Caboose. The event will be held on 20th Street near City Hall on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, vendors, kids’ activities, a visit from […]
Trussville Rotarians decorate former City Hall building for Veterans’ Day
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Since 2005, the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has held a tradition of decorating City Hall with ribbons for Veterans’ Day. The Club has partnered with the Trussville Fire Department for the past few years on this patriotic project. A few years ago, the Club changed from yellow ribbons […]
Congressman Gary Palmer talks current events with Irondale Chamber
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer was the featured speaker at the Greater Irondale Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Pine Tree Country Club. The luncheon was sponsored by Classic Car Motoring. Palmer shared his views on current events affecting the area and around the globe. A total […]
Birmingham to open warming station on Saturday and Sunday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue […]
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
Trussville Rotary announces student, teacher of the month
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club is pleased to announce its Don Haisten Student of the Month (SOM) for November. Devin Kennedy is a senior at Clay-Chalkville High School. Devin is a former member of the Math Team and is active in his church. He is also a member […]
Jeremiah Hunter earns player of the week honors
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor The Leeds running game is an arsenal loaded with an array of weapons. Running back Jeremiah Hunter might be the Green Wave’s best-kept secret weapon. The 5-10, 195-pound senior ball carrier was downright deadly in Leeds’ first-round throttling of Fairfield on Friday, November 4. Hunter ran for 153 yards on […]
Green Wave demolishes Scottsboro, 35-10; advances to third round
By Will Heath, For the Tribune LEEDS — For the first time since 2015, the Leeds Green Wave is headed to the 3rd round of the AHSAA playoffs. Second-ranked Leeds (11-0) punched its ticket Friday night at Homer Smiles Field in a dominating 35-10 victory over Scottsboro. “We’ve been 2 years at this,” Leeds senior […]
Pinson Valley’s Cameron Jennings honored by Under Armour
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Valley High School varsity quarterback Cameron Jennings and Lakeshore Foundation adaptive athlete Zion Redington traveled to Baltimore last weekend to be honored by Under Armour for their athletic achievements and future potential. They each received a $5,000 grant to further their athletic pursuits, a year’s worth of […]
Lass But Not Least: Thank You For Your Service
By Ken Lass On my daily walks along the Trussville greenway and Civitan Park, I pass by the construction site for the new memorial to the city’s fallen veterans. As another Veterans Day approaches, I am reminded of how many of those who have served have touched my life. Beginning with my Dad, who was […]
Hewitt Trussville Youth Lacrosse to hold LAX DAY this Saturday
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt Trussville Youth Lacrosse will hold LAX DAY at Spradling Field on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lacrosse, the oldest organized sport in North America, has been labeled the fastest-growing sport in America by the NCAA for both men and women. Lacrosse offers athletes […]
Springville appoints Katrina Hennings temporary Mayor pro tempore
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, November 7, for the first regular meeting of November. In the pre-meeting work session, Mayor Dave Thomas discussed the need to temporarily appoint someone to fill in for councilmember Wayne Tucker as Mayor pro tempore. Tucker has been absent in […]
Center Point earns Team of the Week honors
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — We haven’t been able to say enough about the Center Point Eagles. Promoted back to 6A following four seasons in 5A, Center Point has defied expectations all year long. Led by one of the best head coaches in the area, George Bates, the Eagles finished the regular […]
Center Point drops second-round heartbreaker to Hartselle, 36-26
By Joe Crowe, For the Tribune HARTSELLE — The Center Point Eagles’ 2022 playoff run ended in the second round to the Hartselle Tigers Friday night. The Eagles came in hot fewer than two minutes into the game, when Jamari Johnson intercepted a pass from Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith. That led to a touchdown by […]
Remains of Columbiana man missing since 2018 located in Shelby County
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — The remains of a missing Columbiana man who has been missing since 2018 were located in Shelby County on Nov. 3, 2022. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing from the Columbiana area of Shelby County on Dec. 31, 2018. The […]
JeffCo BOE says incident at Clay-Chalkville Middle School was not a threat
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — The Jefferson County Board of Education reported that an incident that occurred at Clay-Chalkville Middle School this morning was not a threat. According to the Jefferson County Board of Education, a parent visitor came on campus this morning without going to the office. “He was immediately redirected by […]
Leeds Girl Scouts Create STEM Project for Leeds Jane Culbreth Library
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Two girl scouts from the Leeds Girl Scout Troup 30234, under the leadership of Troup Leader Liz Johnson, made a presentation to the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library last Thursday. Girl Scouts, Emma Cox and Katelyn Finn, took on a project to help them attain the Bronze Award, the […]
