Phys.org
Climate change affects mosquito behavior, making it harder to end malaria in South Africa
Changes in climatic factors—such as higher temperatures and increased rainfall—affect the developmental, behavioral and distribution patterns of insects like mosquitoes. These changes have serious implications for the effective control of insect-borne diseases such as malaria. Worryingly, temperatures across southern Africa are predicted to increase by at least 0.8⁰C...
Phys.org
'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing
The United Nations this week slammed corporate "greenwashing" and said organizations cannot claim to be net-zero while supporting fossil fuel projects. The report, released at the global COP27 climate conference in Egypt, called for new rules to ensure emissions pledges were credible and transparent. UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the...
Phys.org
'Threat multiplier': How climate change affects health
Deadlier than COVID, or even rivalling cancer? Researchers have been increasingly attempting to calculate the effect climate change will have on health if the world does not act quickly to reduce carbon emissions. The World Health Organization, which says climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity, has...
Phys.org
Chinese incursions into India are increasing and are strategically planned, study finds
Chinese incursions across India's west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University of...
Phys.org
World at a 'tipping point' in climate change talks, COP27 delegate says
The world is at a "tipping point" in its commitment to take action, says an expert on the impact of climate change on human health, as leaders from 195 countries gather at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. "The discussions are literally, undeniably, a discussion of life...
Phys.org
New study of Ötzi the Iceman suggests his preservation story was not a series of miracles
A small team of researchers affiliated with institutions in Norway, Sweden and Austria, has found evidence that suggests a flaw in the original story of how Ötzi (the Iceman) remained preserved for so long. In their paper published in the journal The Holocene, the group details what they describe as a more plausible explanation.
Phys.org
Finland's foresters decry 'unfair' EU climate plans
Standing next to a freshly cut clearing the size of seven football fields, Finnish forest engineer Matti Jappila pointed to growth rings in a tree stump up to 300 years old. "I have started to systematically carry out these loggings, sort of in advance," he said. Like many Finns, Jappila...
Phys.org
Climate change emissions from buildings and construction hit a new high: Report
Despite an increase in energy efficiency investment and lower energy intensity, the building and construction sector's energy consumption and CO2 emissions have rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic to an all-time high, a new report finds. Released at the latest round of climate talks in Egypt, COP27, the 2022 Global Status...
Phys.org
Researchers evaluate urban-rural human settlements in China from objective and subjective perspectives
The improvement of human settlements is an important goal of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development, which has also attracted wide attention from the Chinese government and scholars. However, previous studies on human settlements often separated urban and rural areas, and separated subjective evaluation from objective evaluation, which was not in line with the characteristics of close interaction between human and environment in human settlements.
Phys.org
Using 1980s environmental modeling to mitigate future disasters
On March 11, 2011, multiple catastrophes in Japan were triggered by the Great East Japan Earthquake, including the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. This event, also known as the 3/11 disaster, is what is known as a compound disaster. Now that over a decade has passed since this event, researchers are investigating how to prevent the next compound disaster.
Phys.org
What happens if a country fails to comply with EU environmental legislation?
There are different environmental directives in the European Union that member states must comply with. But they do not always do so. Sometimes states fail to take adequate measures to, for example, protect vulnerable ecosystems and species or prevent pollution. So what happens then? Can the EU impose a fine?
Phys.org
70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
Joe Biden is turning 80 soon. Russia's Vladimir Putin is 70; India's Narendra Modi is 72, while China's Xi Jinping at 69 is the youngest of the rulers of the major world powers. None are planning to retire. Brazil just elected a 77-year-old as its new president, while Israel's incoming...
The 1.5C climate target is dead – to prevent total catastrophe, Cop27 must admit it
In his Cop27 speech this week, our will-he-go, won’t-he-go prime minister said that stopping the planet dangerously overheating was still within our grasp, leaving many wondering just what planet he was on. According to Rishi Sunak, last year’s Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow was all about keeping alive the...
Phys.org
Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change
Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children's eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change?...
Phys.org
Thirsty wheat needed new water management strategy in ancient China
Research from Washington University in St. Louis shows that a practice of purposeful water management, or irrigation, was adopted in northern China about 4,000 years ago as part of an effort to grow new grains that had been introduced from southwest Asia. But the story gets more complex from there....
Phys.org
US targets fossil fuel 'super-emitters' of methane
On the hunt for the methane "super-emitters", US President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a plan to plug oil and gas leaks and tighten regulation as several global emitters vowed to step up efforts to slash pollution of the powerful greenhouse gas. Methane, released from the oil and gas, waste...
Phys.org
Climate change strikes: Lightning patterns change with global warming
New research has shown climate change could alter lightning patterns across Europe. The Newcastle University and Met Office-led study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, finds there could be a picture of changing weather patterns including:. More frequent storms with more energy, but locally less lightning mainly due to...
Barcelona students to take mandatory climate crisis module from 2024
All students at the University of Barcelona will have to take a mandatory course on the climate crisis after the establishment agreed to meet the demands of activists conducting a sit-in occupation. In a move thought to be a world first, all 10,000 graduate and postgraduate students will have to...
Phys.org
Togo's new climate policies reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality—here's how
Like many African cities, Lomé, the capital of Togo, has a pollution problem. Its ambient (outdoor) air pollution levels exceed World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for human health protection. Air pollution is the world's largest environmental health risk. In Togo, a country of 8 million people, it contributes to 6,700 premature deaths per year.
Phys.org
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
The world's burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions. China's carbon pollution was down 0.9% this...
