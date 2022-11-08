Read full article on original website
Related
Chain Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners Ranked From Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever cooked a full Thanksgiving meal knows it's a massive undertaking to accomplish successfully. The turkey in and of itself is often a multi-day job in order to end up with juicy and flavorful meat, whether you roast or deep fry the bird. Then, there's all of the tasty sides that always make the best leftovers and festive desserts that take hours to prepare. It's fun if you like cooking, but it's often more of a stressor for those who prefer to eat rather than prepare a massive meal. Plus, we haven't even mentioned all of the cleanup after everyone clears their plates.
Katie Lee Biegel Names The Biggest Mistake People Make With Stuffing- Exclusive
We can smell the mac and cheese already. Whether you're a Turkey trot family or a Thanksgiving day parade watcher, the holiday is like no other. Green beans, casseroles, and cranberry sauce are a treasured tradition — although the canned cranberry sauce is always seemingly left untouched. Besides the most obvious dinner centerpiece, turkey, there is one Thanksgiving staple that takes your plate to entirely new heights (and is probably only made in your household once a year).
Boost Your Roasted Vegetables By Seasoning After Cooking, Not Before
Conventional wisdom tells us to marinate our vegetables or meat before putting them in the oven or getting them to the grill. Seasoning or marinating anything before it hits the heat adds a layer of complexity and can even enhance the natural flavors of whatever you're cooking. Seasoning your meat well and as long as possible before you cook means the meat will be juicier and more tender (via Recipes).
Yia Vang's Leftover Turkey Habits Are So Relatable - Exclusive
If you think you've got a big Thanksgiving guest list, let this be a lesson in perspective. Chef Yia Vang's Thanksgiving plans are almost guaranteed to be bigger than yours — like, rent out a community center bigger. If you've got that many people showing up to a party, you're likely to have equally as many egos vying over its star dish: the turkey.
Angry Orchard Cider Launches Thanksgiving Boozy Baked Apple Pies In New Collab
Is there a better way to ring in the holiday season than with a hot and fresh slice of pie? After a filling meal, pie remains one of America's favorite Thanksgiving desserts. Real Simple notes that pumpkin pie takes the number one spot for most popular fall pie, while apple pie came in at a strong second place. Apple pie is the perfect fall pie because apples are in peak season between August and December (per Ask the Food Geek). While you can make a homemade pie in the oven or even in an air fryer, store-bought pies can be a great timesaver — especially if you're hosting a holiday meal.
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
Aldi's Black Forest Bacon Is Making Instagram Sizzle
Have you ever heard the saying "everything tastes better with bacon"? Well, it's sort of true! Not only is bacon essential for the perfect breakfast (at least if you eat meat), but this pork-based product can also easily elevate simple soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. While most people would gag at the thought of meat combined with a sweet treat, bacon manages to pull off this seemingly impossible feat (just try one of these 11 desserts made better with bacon if you don't believe us).
What Contestants Really Eat On Hell's Kitchen, According To Alex Najar - Exclusive
It's hard to argue that "Hell's Kitchen" is not, in many ways, all about the drama. But at its core, we all know it's really about — the food. The longstanding show has seen dozens of hopeful chefs put their best plate forward in the hopes of impressing the formidable Gordon Ramsay. And along the way we have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly –- as contestants put everything on the line.
Krispy Kreme's Mini Pie Doughnuts Are A Sweet Spin On Thanksgiving Dessert
Krispy Kreme debuted another seasonal special in early November, just in time for Thanksgiving. Pie remains our favorite Thanksgiving staple, so when we got word of Krispy Kreme's mini pie doughnuts collection being offered for a limited time, we knew we had to try these four new flavors. It's the...
Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Try Its New Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who said you could only have ice cream in the summer? While you might not see most people enjoying a popsicle poolside this time of year, there are many ways that you can incorporate this icy treat into your fall and winter desserts. Whether you enjoy a scoop of vanilla paired with pumpkin pie or an elaborate peppermint sundae by the fire, this beloved dessert tastes just as sweet in the cooler months. Fear not, ice cream lovers! This sweet treat does not have to be seasonal.
Hardees Just Dropped Some Huge Holiday Meal Deals Under $4
Just in time for the holiday season, Hardees has unveiled a brand new menu. For some of the selections, the brand is reviving its partnership with A1 Sauce, per a press release. The duo's steakhouse burger collab first made mouths water in 2011; the ingredients for the first burger were a black angus beef patty, A1 Steak Sauce, Swiss and crumbled blue cheese, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise (according to Nation's Restaurant News). The burger was so good, the David & Goliath advertising agency said it "tasted like they were made by the god of hamburgers."
Why You Should Use Parchment Paper Over Aluminum Foil When Baking Your Cookies
Baking cookies is a time-honored tradition that many of us enjoy. Whether it's for a special occasion or just because we're in the mood for something sweet, there's nothing quite like a freshly baked cookie straight from the oven. But what's the best way to bake your cookies? You may often wonder if you should use parchment paper or aluminum foil — and if it matters.
TikTok's Hot Cheeto Tomb Preserves The Snack For Future Generations
You've probably heard about the ancient Egyptian ritual where they mummified food for the deceased lest they need it in the afterlife. National Geographic notes how all sorts of food including meat and poultry were dried with salt and carefully bandaged before being doused with resins to preserve them for eternity — Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun crossed over to the other side with beef ribs. While some cultures still mummify the bodies of their dead today, it's not common practice to preserve food as they did in ancient Egypt. One TikToker decided to do it anyway.
Blaze Pizza Is Celebrating 10 Years With Over 16,000 Pizza Freebies
When it comes to birthdays, we've come to naturally expect cake. It'd be a little out of the ordinary to have a birthday pie, for example — especially if it's a pizza pie. But then again, what better birthday bash is there than a pizza party? That's apparently what Blaze Pizza thought, too. The build-your-own pizza company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month, and it's doing so by giving out free pizzas across the country all November long.
The Pecan Pizza Pie Could Revolutionize A Staple Holiday Dessert
Who doesn't love pecan pie? Especially this time of year, it's hard to say no to the crisp crust and caramel-ey filling of the pecan-lined dessert. You're probably not thinking that the one ingredient swap you should make with pecan pie is swapping that crumbly crust out for pizza dough, or that delicious buttery filling for... pizza sauce? But that's the claim one pizza shop is making this Thanksgiving.
Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty Is Finally On The Menu
You may have heard the rumors or read about it on social media, thanks to a Reddit post from September 2022 that claimed Wendy's would be introducing a new flavor Frosty in November: peppermint! Well, it's November, and you'll be happy to know the rumors were true. According to CNN Business, Wendy's will begin selling peppermint-flavored Frosty on November 15 for a limited time.
How Tway Nguyễn Really Feels About Pineapple On Pizza - Exclusive
Ah, pizza toppings. The topic has been debated for as long as we can remember. Breakfast pizzas, mashed potato pizzas, and mac and cheese pizzas are all examples of putting an epic twist on a classic staple. Normally, the meal is inherently simple, with cheese, tomato sauce, and a crunchy crust. However, since the pineapple on pizza debate started, people—even your most well-loved celebrities— just can't seem to agree. Harry Styles silently confirmed that the trend is not something he can't get on board with, while Tway Nguyen, social media star and Vietnamese cook, recently weighed in on the controversial food.
Patrón Is Introducing Its Fanciest Tequila At $179 A Pop
Patrón is stepping up its game with its most prestigious tequila release to date, according to a recent press release. Although its less expensive offerings will still be available, there are many benefits to purchasing a higher-quality liquor. Certain standards have to be met when producing tequila, and though the cheapest varieties follow the rules, they typically don't go any further to ensure a quality product (via Eating Expired). For example, Mexican law requires tequila contain at least 51% agave. After the cheapest varieties reach that percentage, the rest of the beverage is loaded with hangover-inducing sugar. That's one of the reasons pricier tequila is smoother for a more enjoyable experience.
Should You Worry If Your Sheet Pans Pop While In The Oven?
Baking is nothing if not a science, according to Delighted Cooking. More specifically, it's a form of chemistry. The application of heat to certain ingredients and the resulting chemical reactions defines baking. During the heating process, scientific phenomena — mainly physics — often affect the cooking vessel in addition to the food being prepared, All Recipes reported.
Can You Cook Tomatoes In A Cast Iron Skillet?
If you own cast iron cookware, you've undoubtedly heard that there are some foods you shouldn't cook in cast iron due to their sticky or acidic nature. According to Eat This, Not That, acidic foods, like vinegar, lemons, and tomatoes, react with cast iron, resulting in damage to your cast iron and an off-putting metallic flavor in your food. No one wants that.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0