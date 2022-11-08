ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Army National Guard

By Lynnsey Spader
Here is Renee's conversation with Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Major for the Army National Guard for Veteran's Day!

Big Y World Class Market extends our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends, neighbors, and customers who have bravely and honorably served our country in the armed forces. We honor and salute your selfless sacrifice to keep our nation free. From all of us at Big Y, thank you for your service!

You can listen through our iHeartRadioApp or listen to these stations and times.:

The River 105.9 will air at 8pm to 9pm

These stations at 7am to 8am

Country 92.5

Kiss 95.7

KC101

97-9 ESPN

WAVZ/1300 ESPN AM

These stations at 6am to 7am

News Radio 1410 am

960 WELI AM

