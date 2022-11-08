ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes wears a dress made out of crystals at the CFDAs

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago
Katie Holmes wears a dress made out of crystals at the CFDAs Holmes stunned with a modern and sexy take on a flapper dress.

Katie Holmes adds another red carpet stunner to her already impressive lineup of fashion moments. The actress, writer, and director attended the CFDA Awards in a stunning dress made out of crystals.

The dress looks like a modern take on a ‘20s flapper dress. It’s long and drapey, having a loose fringe that resulted in something modern and sexy, but also classical and elegant.

Holmes paired the look with some jewelry – a silver bracelet, a ring, and some earrings – and wore her hair in a tight bun. She had on some striking makeup, highlighting dark eyes and dark lips. She had open toed heels that showed off a red pedicure.

She attended the event accompanied by her friend, the designer Jonathan Simkhai, who also crafted her dress.

