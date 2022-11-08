Katie Holmes wears a dress made out of crystals at the CFDAs
Katie Holmes adds another red carpet stunner to her already impressive lineup of fashion moments. The actress, writer, and director attended the CFDA Awards in a stunning dress made out of crystals.
The dress looks like a modern take on a ‘20s flapper dress. It’s long and drapey, having a loose fringe that resulted in something modern and sexy, but also classical and elegant.
Holmes paired the look with some jewelry – a silver bracelet, a ring, and some earrings – and wore her hair in a tight bun. She had on some striking makeup, highlighting dark eyes and dark lips. She had open toed heels that showed off a red pedicure.
She attended the event accompanied by her friend, the designer Jonathan Simkhai, who also crafted her dress.
