Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
Astros Make Another Front Office Move

After parting ways with James Click earlier today, the Astros have reportedly made another move, firing Assistant GM Scott Powers. Click had hired powers away from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2022 season.
