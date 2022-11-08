ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FTSE treads water as US dollar falls off its highs

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPqnw_0j3G7oCK00

The FTSE 100 trod water and the pound enjoyed an uplift as midterm elections commenced across the pond in the United States.

London’s blue-chip index lost about 50 points during its lows of the day, dragged down by debt-burdened Irish firm DCC and downbeat housebuilder Persimmon.

But it managed to claw back its losses and had edged up by just 0.08%, or 6.15 points, at the end of the day, to 7,306.14.

Could we already have seen peak US dollar?

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK

The pound hit its highs of the month so far, pushing close to 1.16 US dollars as the American currency weakened. When European markets closed, it was up 0.7% to 1.159 US dollars, and was hovering on zero against the euro, at 1.1484.

It comes as voting got under way in the world’s biggest economy as Republicans seek to take control of Congress.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Could we already have seen peak US dollar?

“Looking at the US dollar index and the price action in the euro against US dollar, there might be a case for such an argument, with the euro back above parity, and finding support at higher levels.

“Since the peaks back in September, the US dollar index has been trending lower, with lower highs and lower lows despite the rise in US yields.

“The pound is also edging higher on reports that there might be a breakthrough between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland border, with cable putting in its highest level this month above 1.1550.”

The German Dax enjoyed strong gains on Tuesday. It was up 1.12% when markets closed, while the French Cac saw a softer jump of 0.37%.

New York stocks held onto the momentum from the past few days as voting kicked off. The S&P 500 was up 1.24% and Dow Jones had lifted 1.5% when European markets closed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil took a dip amid fears of declining fuel demand in top importer China. It was down 0.81% to 97 dollars a barrel.

In company news, Primark’s parent company said that the budget brand will not up prices any more than already planned until next summer, as it pledged to “stand by” customers.

AB Foods raked in pre-tax profits of £1.1 billion in the year to mid-September and it saw a boost in its revenues. Its share price was up by 2%.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult day for housebuilding giant Persimmon which has been caught up in the tide of tougher selling conditions in the property market.

Much higher customer cancellations and slumping forward sales could impact its profit margins, the group warned.

Investors reacted to the gloomy outlook and shares in Persimmon were down by 5.2%.

Insurer Direct Line said it would be launching more basic and affordable car insurance policies after seeing a reduction in new business sales.

The company has upped prices by 15% over the first half of the year for its new business car insurance policies following a surge in claim costs.

Shares in Direct Line fell as much as 8% in early trading on Tuesday but ended the day 3.1% lower.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were B&M European Value Retail, up 15.7p at 372.7p, Frasers Group, up 31p at 737p, Ocado Group, up 703.6p, Fresnillo, up 33p at 807p, and Endeavour Mining, up 67p at 1,648p.

The biggest fallers of the session were DCC, down, 407p at 4,537p, Persimmon, down 69p at 1,254p, Harbour Energy, down 18.2p at 389p, BP, down 16.1p at 485.7p, and Admiral Group, down 55p at 1,929.5p.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Labor: Job growth complicates inflation fight

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: In this bizarro economy, good news can also mean bad news, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, leading Democrats to brag last week about "record-breaking job growth." Yet the strong demand for workers "is likely still troubling central bank officials," who have pointed to labor shortages as a contributor to inflation, since desperate employers typically raise wages to attract or retain workers. So the Fed wants "signs that the labor market is solid but cooling a little." It didn't...
The Independent

Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal will make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” which he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
The Independent

Tax rises for everyone and big hikes to energy bills in Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget

Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.Mr Hunt also confirmed that government support for energy bills will be targeted at the most vulnerable after April, in a move expected to cost millions of households hundreds of pounds.Speaking days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget , Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.The chancellor confirmed his statement will include both tax rises and spending...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak at odds with Tory voters over ban on new wind farms, poll shows

The British public overwhelmingly backs the construction of new wind farms and is increasingly hostile to non-renewable energy sources, a new poll has found.The survey, released as the world's governments meet for the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, shows 74 per cent of people support building more wind farms, including 72 per cent of Conservative voters. Rishi Sunak this week indicated he would keep in place the government's ban on new onshore wind farms – ditching a promise by Liz Truss to allow new green power installations. The U-turn comes despite overwhelming support for renewables and the prime minister...
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown.Some 972 people were detected on Saturday, November 12,  in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.The arrivals on Saturday were the first so far in November, with the most recent crossings previously made on October 31 when 46 people were detected on one boat.The milestone comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick has insisted a move towards more basic accommodation is necessary to remove a “pull...
The Independent

Starmer: Skills shortage cannot be remedied by foreign workers

Sir Keir Starmer has said the labour shortage in the UK cannot be remedied with foreign workers but by training Britons.The Labour leader said: “We can’t rely on bringing in talent from abroad.”In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Express which covered Brexit, the migrant crisis and the possible return of Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir declared Labour is a “changed party”.He added: “We have turned the party inside out.”According to the newspaper, Sir Keir revealed he supports a points-based immigration system so qualified people can come to the UK when there is a specific shortage of skilled workers.On the topic...
The Independent

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What's not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. Fossil fuel emissions are the reason why negotiators from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the annual two-week conference, haggling over...
The Independent

Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars.But this year Saleyo says the rains have become unpredictable, and he fears his crop could be yet another victim of climate change. “When it should have rained, it didn’t, it didn’t rain," Saleyo said as he inspected the ripeness of one of his cocoa pods. "It’s raining now, but its already too late.”Cocoa farming employs nearly 600,000 farmers here...
The Independent

Ministers plan to crack down on ‘outrageous’ waste as Chancellor plays Scrooge

Ministers are determined to crack down on an “outrageous” waste of public money while seeking billions in tax hikes and savings as the Chancellor warned he will be playing Scrooge at the upcoming autumn budget.Jeremy Hunt has promised a “rabbit-free” statement with a focus on delivering “certainty” to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked by his predecessor’s £45 billion tax-cutting bonanza.He is thought to be considering a range of options to address a so-called black hole in the public finances, including an extended freeze on income tax and national insurance thresholds.But while Mr Hunt has...
The Independent

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity Sunday, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone.The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said at the opening of the East Asia Summit that it was in the world's common interest to cooperate to solve differences peacefully.The comments come as regional tensions remain high between the United States and China over Taiwan and Beijing's growing regional aspirations, and while the Russia invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains,...
The Independent

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy