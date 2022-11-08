ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Idaho Fish & Game Commission to Visit Lewiston

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston on Monday. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho's First Influenza Death of Season Reported in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November. However, the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho averages 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment

LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
LEWISTON, ID
2 Injured in Crash West of Pullman

PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a 2 vehicle accident 1 mile West of Pullman at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday November 12th. 57 year-old Esther Hart, of Pullman, was driving westbound on old wawawai road approching sr195 in a 2020 Ford Escape. Esther failed to yield to the right of way and pulled out onto sr195.
PULLMAN, WA
9-Year-Old boy Shot During Road Rage Incident in Western Washington, Police Searching for Suspect

SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday where a 9-year-old was shot. At approximately 2:35 p.m., the 9-year-old male was a passenger in a black Dodge Durango traveling on State Route 167 in Renton. The child was struck in the face and chest by a single bullet and transported to Harborview Medical Center.
RENTON, WA
Continued Federal Suspension of Work Permits Involving 'Wetlands' Causes US95 Safety Improvements South of Moscow to Run Behind Schedule

MOSCOW - Delays on the long-planned safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11, 2023. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
MOSCOW, ID
MURA Board Asked to Scrap 3-Year-Old Proposal for Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown

MOSCOW - Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end offices appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24 to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
MOSCOW, ID
Chestnut Park Restrooms Reopened After Temporary Closure Due to Vandalism

CLARKSTON - Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff have reopened the Chestnut Park restrooms after issuing a temporary closure last month due to repeated vandalism. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, over the course of several weeks leading up to the closure there was a significant increase in vandalism at the restrooms where people had been peeling off the wallpaper and attempted to remove the sinks.
CLARKSTON, WA
Lewiston, ID
