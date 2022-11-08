Read full article on original website
Idaho Fish & Game Commission to Visit Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston on Monday. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
WSU Veterinarians Help Get Rodeo Horse 'Stormy' on Path to Recovery After Serious Accident
PULLMAN - Texas resident Ashley Castleberry left Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital unsure if she had just whispered her final goodbye to her faithful friend and partner on the ProRodeo tour for the previous four years. The veterinarians were clear about the precariousness of the situation for her...
Idaho's First Influenza Death of Season Reported in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November. However, the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho averages 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.
Lewiston Native Takes Over as CEO at Pullman Regional Hostpital
PULLMAN - Matt Forge, MHA, was officially made Pullman Regional Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer during the monthly public Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners meeting, on November 2, 2022. “It’s an honor to accept this responsibility,” said Forge. “I’m so grateful to be back home and join a regionally...
City of Lewiston Welcomes Shannon Grow as New Director of Community Development
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has selected Shannon Grow as the new Director of Community Development following the retirement of Laura VonTersch, who served in the Director role for 18 years before retiring on November 4. “Laura contributed positively to the growth of the City of Lewiston during her...
Zions Named Regional Bank Lender of the Year for SBA 504 Loans
LEWISTON - Zions Bancorporation has been named 2022 Regional Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the National Association of Development Companies. On the national level, Zions Bancorporation ranked second in the U.S. for the number of U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 third party loans approved during fiscal year 2022.
Lewiston City Council to Again Consider Resolution to Support Snake River Dams
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council will again look at determining the city's official stance on dam breaching by considering a resolution to support keeping the four lower Snake River dams at their regular meeting on November 14. In May, the council considered a resolution after hearing from both sides...
Tri-State Wellness to Host New Diabetes Management Class on November 15 in Honor of National Diabetes Month
LEWISTON - Tri-State Wellness will hold a new Diabetes Management Class on Tuesday, November 15, in honor of National Diabetes Month. This event, which will be held from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Lewiston Library Event Space, is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, and no RSVP is required.
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment
LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Humane Society of the Palouse Waiving Pet Adoption Fees for Veterans on November 11-12
MOSCOW - On Friday and Saturday of this week (November 11-12), the Humane Society of the Palouse will waive pet adoption fees for military veterans and active servicemembers wishing to adopt a new companion. Veterans and members of the military will just need to show a valid military ID to...
2 Injured in Crash West of Pullman
PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a 2 vehicle accident 1 mile West of Pullman at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday November 12th. 57 year-old Esther Hart, of Pullman, was driving westbound on old wawawai road approching sr195 in a 2020 Ford Escape. Esther failed to yield to the right of way and pulled out onto sr195.
Arizona Wrong-Way Driver Charged With Murder for Crash That Killed two Recent CHS Graduates
PHOENIX - The man who is accused of driving the wrong way on an Arizona interstate, causing a crash with multiple fatalities, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second degree murder. Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High...
36th Annual LC Valley Lighted Christmas Parade Scheduled for December 3
CLARKSTON - Ring in the Holidays with Clarkston's 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade happening Saturday, December 3, 2022 on 6th Street in Clarkston!. This year's theme is "A Hometown Christmas." Hosted by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, this parade will feature floats, marching bands, boats, ATV's and more...
9-Year-Old boy Shot During Road Rage Incident in Western Washington, Police Searching for Suspect
SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday where a 9-year-old was shot. At approximately 2:35 p.m., the 9-year-old male was a passenger in a black Dodge Durango traveling on State Route 167 in Renton. The child was struck in the face and chest by a single bullet and transported to Harborview Medical Center.
US95 Construction Near Culdesac to Shut Down for Winter as 'Environmental Challenges' Delay Completion
LEWISTON - After the next two weeks, drivers will no longer be slowed by construction to build a passing lane on U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester as the project shuts down for winter. The Idaho Transportation Department says the original schedule included the opening of a new passing...
Continued Federal Suspension of Work Permits Involving 'Wetlands' Causes US95 Safety Improvements South of Moscow to Run Behind Schedule
MOSCOW - Delays on the long-planned safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11, 2023. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
MURA Board Asked to Scrap 3-Year-Old Proposal for Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown
MOSCOW - Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end offices appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24 to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Chestnut Park Restrooms Reopened After Temporary Closure Due to Vandalism
CLARKSTON - Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff have reopened the Chestnut Park restrooms after issuing a temporary closure last month due to repeated vandalism. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, over the course of several weeks leading up to the closure there was a significant increase in vandalism at the restrooms where people had been peeling off the wallpaper and attempted to remove the sinks.
