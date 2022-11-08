ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Big 12 Hires Oak View to Review Stadium Safety Amid Fan Incidents

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago

The Big 12 Conference has retained Oak View Group to conduct a full review of its gameday security amid a recent uptick in clashes between athletes and fans, often occurring when fans storm the football field after wins.

The firm, founded in 2015 by longtime sports and entertainment executives Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff, will study the safety infrastructure of every Big 12 football and basketball venue, then report back with specific feedback and minimum standards. The process is aimed at combating a growing problem in college sports that not only threatens security of fans, students and employees, but is also often costly for schools themselves.

Earlier this year the league fined Texas Tech $50,000 when its fans stormed the field following an overtime victory over Texas. In the celebration, a Longhorns player was assaulted by a Red Raiders fan, prompting an investigation from the Texas Tech Police Department.

“Oak View Group and the Big 12 conference are collectively focused on providing a great experience—for our guests, our athletes, and the employees who work in these venues,” Chris Granger, CEO of Oak View’s facilities division , said in an interview. “I’m thrilled with the intensity of focus that the Big 12 is putting on safety and security, and how they prioritize that when it comes to the overall experience.”

Financial specifics weren’t provided.

The review will be conducted by Prevent Advisors , a unit of Oak View Group, which is in the process of auditing every Big 12 football stadium, including those of the four incoming members. After it examines the basketball venues, it will deliver its school-specific recommendations and hold a league-wide summit to share its findings. The firm, which already oversees venue management and/or hospitality a handful of Big 12 venues, will also consult more broadly on the conference’s gameday experience.

“Ensuring the safety and security of all of our gameday constituents is crucial,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “Additionally, this partnership will allow us to be proactive in bettering all aspects of the gameday experience across our conference.”

Yormark, who was hired in June, has been aggressive in his first few months on the job as the conference prepares for major change. The Big 12 is losing Oklahoma and Texas, its two highest-profile members, and adding four others (UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU). As the power center in college sports concentrates on the SEC and Big Ten, leagues such as the Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to bolster their membership and keep pace financially. Last week, the Big 12 inked $2.28 billion worth of media rights extensions with Disney and Fox.

While security has always been a concern at major football and basketball games, the matter appears to be gaining urgency across the conferences. When Tennessee beat Alabama last month, fans tore down the goalposts and ripped up parts of the field to take home as keepsakes. It took six days for the field to be playable again. The school was fined $100,000 by the SEC, and the next offense will be $250,000. The Vols later asked alumni to foot the $150,000 bill for new goalposts (and raised more than $160,000). During that same celebration, an Alabama player had an altercation with a female Tennessee fan.

A few weeks later, players from Michigan State and Michigan fought in the tunnel following their Big Ten matchup, leading to eight suspensions. Last week, after Kansas became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, fans rushed the field and tore down the goalposts. Afterwards, video of a security debrief at the stadium went viral on Twitter.

“The security head giving the briefing said, ‘Hey, we expected this to happen. We expected the goalposts to come down. Shit happens,’” Michael Downing, chief security advisor for Prevent Advisors, said in an interview, paraphrasing the clip. “Well, in my opinion, shit happens if you let shit happen. It’s celebratory, no question, but imagine if somebody got their head crushed by those goalposts coming down.”

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Big 12 Inks $2.28 Billion Rights Extension With ESPN, Fox

The impending defection of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 hasn’t hampered its media objectives, as the conference has re-upped its rights deal with Disney and Fox through the 2030-31 season. Sources familiar with the terms of the extension confirmed that the six-year agreement will generate $2.28 billion for the Big 12, which still has two years left on its legacy deal with ESPN/ABC and Fox. In hammering out the renewal well ahead of schedule, Commissioner Brett Yormark and his team not only managed to guarantee long-term security for the conference, but locked in what amounts to nearly a 75%...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sportico

Amid Fumbled Title IX Celebration, It’s Crucial to Remember the Bigger Picture

Today’s guest columnist is University of South Carolina soccer player Jyllissa Harris. On Sept. 17, at South Carolina’s football game against No. 1-ranked Georgia, all the Gamecock women student athletes were scheduled to be honored on the field to celebrate 50 years of Title IX. As a player on South Carolina’s women’s soccer team, I was a part of this celebration, and my teammates and I were very excited about being honored in front of a sold-out stadium at an SEC football game. Unfortunately, this celebration did not live up to the expectations. We were very quickly ushered onto the field in...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sportico

LeBron James Could Score $50 Million Payday With Liverpool Sale

It has been a rough start to the season for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, as the purple-and-gold have lost seven of their first nine games and currently sit 14th in the Western Conference standings. But James could be in line for a huge win off the court. Fenway Sports Group is exploring a sale of English Premier League club Liverpool, according to someone familiar with the plans (The Athletic was the first to report the news). James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter hold a roughly 1% stake in FSG through a marketing partnership forged more than...
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia positioned to dominate the next 10 years, Paul Finebaum says

With the College Football Playoff field expected to expand in a few years, the landscape of the sport could see drastic changes in terms of which schools dominate the next 10 years. SEC host Paul Finebaum said Georgia will win the most national championships in the coming decade, comparing the Bulldogs to college football's standard-bearer over the last-decade plus: Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
Sportico

As One College Playoff Debate Closes, Another Opens

Happy Wednesday, dear SporticoU readers. Before we get into the serious business, I just have to point out: a $250,000 penalty for fans storming the field, and LSU boosters are taking jabs at Tennessee?! People, come on. Anyways, back to what you really came for. While the college football playoff expansion debate has finally settled—ICYMI: the College Football Playoff board voted in September to expand the CFP to 12 teams by no later than 2026, which will dramatically increase the playoffs’ revenue and payouts—the same debate has dominated chatter around the upcoming college basketball season. Expanding the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2022: Osaka and Serena Score Nearly $90M

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have played only 30 matches between the two of them in 2022, as injuries and extended breaks kept them off the court. But the two tennis aces remained the biggest draws for brands looking to reach a global audience through female sports stars. The result: Osaka ($53.2 million) and Williams ($35.3 million) are the highest-earning female athletes on the planet, and the only ones who cracked Sportico’s top 100 athletes—male or female—published in May. Osaka has taken control of her business this year by launching her own agency, Evolve, with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid. “I’ve spent...
Sportico

Sporticast: Big 12 Frontruns Rival Pac-12 to Media Riches / NHL Valuations Grow

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the Big 12’s new TV deals. Despite the looming loss of Texas and Oklahoma, the league’s two most valuable members, the conference has re-upped with ESPN and FOX on six-year deals worth a combined $2.28 billion. It’s a hefty increase over the current deal, and one that could have dramatic downstream effects for college sports. The Big 12 leapfrogged the rival Pac-12 conference by inking these deals a few years in advance, and the financial security will...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Brady Got Old, Rodgers Looks Washed, and the NFL Is as Popular as Ever

While the decline of a great athlete is freighted with the usual autumnal sadness that comes with endings and how they relate to mortality, for those of a certain age, watching Tom Brady play football in 2022 has been like shopping for one’s own casket. Although earth’s most competitive oddball occasionally displays the old fire in the belly—hollering at some guys, wrecking Microsoft Surface tablets, hollering at some other guys—the current version of Brady more often than not looks like a sloppily written first draft of an old man. As time goes about its tireless work of making us all look...
Sportico

Fox Hunts College Football Bargains as Big 12 Buys Time

By now you’ve undoubtedly read the news about how Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had made good on his promise to deliver a media-rights extension for the conference, locking in another six years of coverage on ESPN and Fox. While there is still a bit of i-dotting and t-crossing to be done before the parties sign off on the $2.28 billion pact, the fundamentals are now locked in, and Yormark can commence with the victory lap whenever he sees fit to lace up his running shoes. Accolades for Yormark’s deal-making have been pouring in from all corners of the Big 12,...
KANSAS STATE
Sportico

MLB Sponsor Revenue Hits $1.2B Ahead of Jersey Patch Boom

Major League Baseball and its 30 teams generated an estimated $1.19 billion in sponsorship revenue during the 2022 season, according to consultancy IEG and its Sponsorship Intelligence Database. The tally is up 6% from last year, but a major spike is coming with the introduction of sponsor logos on jerseys next season. “The jersey patch is going to take baseball to a new level of sponsorship,” Peter Laatz, IEG’s global managing director, said in a video interview. “The best way to increase revenue is to define a new asset, find new real estate.” In March, MLB and the players association approved jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Sportico

From Bezos to Ryan Reynolds, $16 Billion in Teams Are Stoking Buyers

Scarcity brings desirability. Consider: there are some 2,700 billionaires in the world. That’s an elite group, but every one of them could own an apartment overlooking Central Park, dock their megayacht in Monaco and secure a reservation at Denmark’s Noma. But there are only 32 NFL owners and just 32 NHL franchises. The NBA and MLB are slightly more exclusive, at 30 teams each. Then there are maybe a dozen top-notch soccer clubs with global fanbases. Even among the nine-zero crowd, only a sliver can get themselves onto the other side of sports’ velvet rope. “These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, so you’re...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

NHL Franchise Valuations Interactive Data Viz

More from Sportico.comSporticast: How to Interpret Dan Snyder's Bombshell Sale AnnouncementOttawa Senators Retain Galatioto Sports Partners for NHL Team SaleSporticast: Big 12 Frontruns Rival Pac-12 to Media Riches / NHL Valuations GrowBest of Sportico.comNHL Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Maple Leafs to CoyotesMLS Franchise Valuations Interactive Data VizLAFC Tops MLS’ Most Valuable Teams at $900 Million
Sportico

Amazon Adds Overtime Elite Games in Sports Streaming Expansion

Amazon Prime Video has signed a three-year streaming deal with Overtime Elite (OTE), a pro basketball league and developmental program for 16- to 20-year-olds. As part of the deal, Amazon will stream 20 OTE games live each season. OTE’s first global media-rights partnership also includes a season-long unscripted series set to debut next year. Overtime will continue producing its contests’ broadcasts, including a number that will remain free on YouTube for the time being. Alongside the partnership, Amazon has invested in Overtime as part of the startup’s Series D funding round. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Amazon has stepped...
Sportico

Basketball, Big 12 and BYU: Another Week of SporticoU

Happy Wednesday, dear readers, and welcome back to another edition of SporticoU—complete with another wild weekend of college football and another $250,000 LSU field-storming fine to boot. (Though, to be fair, knocking off Bama in OT would probably get just about any crowd going, even if they aren’t as dominant this year as they have been as of late.) While Greg Sankey contemplates how to stop “post-game spectator incursion on competition fields and courts” in the SEC, and both Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney lick their wounds and mourn the likely loss of playoff slots (hey, the CFP pays), the...
PROVO, UT
Sportico

Ottawa Senators Retain Galatioto Sports Partners for NHL Team Sale

The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. The family of late owner Eugene Melnyk has hired Galatioto Sports Partners, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Melnyk died in March and left the team to his two children—Anna and Olivia—who are both younger than 25. The franchise is currently run by a three-person board. The Senators are worth $655 million, according to Sportico’s most recent valuations, which ranks No. 27 in the league. That’s a 21% jump in the past year, the largest year-over-year...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

MLB Gross Revenue Back to Nearly $11 Billion, Manfred Says

Major League Baseball’s gross revenue was back to pre-pandemic levels this season, Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters after Monday night’s Game 3 of the World Series was postponed by rain at Citizens Bank Park. “We’re going to be just shy of $11 [billion],” Manfred said when asked if revenues would be back over $10 billion. The figure reached $10.7 billion in 2019, the last full season played without the COVID-19 restrictions that began in in March 2020. That season was delayed four months, abbreviated to 60 games, and played without fans in the stands. Last year MLB played at limited capacity in most...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy