French Bulldog Confused by Time Change Begs To Go Dog Park an Hour Early

Whether you're an early bird or a night owl, you'll be hard-pressed to find many people happy now that daylight savings time has ended for the year.

Not only does setting the time back an hour mess with your body clock, this year it also caused chaos on social media, with confusion surrounding the Sunshine Protection Act.

The possibility of no longer having to move the clock forward or back had some Americans in a muddle. But it turns out humans aren't the only species perplexed by the change.

A French bulldog unimpressed with it has TikTok users in hysterics, after throwing a tantrum over his morning walk being delayed by an hour.

Shared on TikTok by user @potatobulldog on November 6, the video shows Potato sitting by the door with a devastated expression on his face.

Captioned "here's my petition to end daylight savings time," the cute clip has received more than 121,000 views and almost 15,000 likes.

Dogs Hate Setting Clock Back Too

In March this year, the Senate unanimously passed The Sunshine Protection Act. The bill proposes a permanent switch to daylight savings time, a move backed by many health professionals.

Studies show putting clocks forward or back disrupts our circadian rhythm (also known as the 24-hour sleep cycle), which can cause mood swings, daytime drowsiness and insomnia. It is believed that eliminating the biannual time change could also help fight seasonal depression with brighter afternoons in winter.

Many dog owners are unaware it can impact their pet's wellbeing too. According to Vets Now, the disruption to their routine can make some dogs stressed. But altering their schedule gradually as the clock change grows near can help to ease their anxiety.

'I'm with you Potato'

In the clip, Potato can be seen sulking by the door, waiting to go outside.

"Potato, it's not 5:30 yet," says his owner. "I know you're confused, I know daylight savings sucks, but we've got to wait another hour."

In response, he hits the dog button next to him, which says "Go outside."

"There's no dogs there yet. I'm sorry," says his human.

Potato then lies down on the button, forcing it to say "go outside" over and over again.

Although the video was a repost and actually filmed two years ago, TikTok users still found it highly relatable. They couldn't get enough of the grumpy pup, with Manuel4087 saying: "I'm with you Potato."

"Potato is a perfect example of why we just need to do away with [daylight savings time]. Once and for all!" said Andi.

"POTATO THOSE EYES ARE SHATTERING MY DAMN HEART IF I COULD MAKE IT 5:30 I WOULD," wrote Kris.

User LilyFoster8423 "threatened" legal action on Potato's behalf, writing: "As potato's lawyer, I will ask that you immediately take my client to the park, or we may need to sue for emotional damage."

While byeraa_and_chandler said: "Poor potatoe! we will petition for potatoe and all the other doggos!"

