ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

French Bulldog Confused by Time Change Begs To Go Dog Park an Hour Early

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Whether you're an early bird or a night owl, you'll be hard-pressed to find many people happy now that daylight savings time has ended for the year.

Not only does setting the time back an hour mess with your body clock, this year it also caused chaos on social media, with confusion surrounding the Sunshine Protection Act.

The possibility of no longer having to move the clock forward or back had some Americans in a muddle. But it turns out humans aren't the only species perplexed by the change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFdbZ_0j3G7Y1a00
A stock photo of a sad French bulldog lying down on a bench. Potato the French bulldog could not understand why it wasn't time to go to the dog park. Firn/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A French bulldog unimpressed with it has TikTok users in hysterics, after throwing a tantrum over his morning walk being delayed by an hour.

Shared on TikTok by user @potatobulldog on November 6, the video shows Potato sitting by the door with a devastated expression on his face.

Captioned "here's my petition to end daylight savings time," the cute clip has received more than 121,000 views and almost 15,000 likes.

Dogs Hate Setting Clock Back Too

In March this year, the Senate unanimously passed The Sunshine Protection Act. The bill proposes a permanent switch to daylight savings time, a move backed by many health professionals.

Studies show putting clocks forward or back disrupts our circadian rhythm (also known as the 24-hour sleep cycle), which can cause mood swings, daytime drowsiness and insomnia. It is believed that eliminating the biannual time change could also help fight seasonal depression with brighter afternoons in winter.

Many dog owners are unaware it can impact their pet's wellbeing too. According to Vets Now, the disruption to their routine can make some dogs stressed. But altering their schedule gradually as the clock change grows near can help to ease their anxiety.

@potato.bulldog

Can you believe it’s been 2 years since our viral #daylightsavings video 😮 Who’s been here since the start? 🙌 #frenchie #dogsoftiktok #gooutside #frenchbulldog

♬ original sound - Potato.Bulldog

'I'm with you Potato'

In the clip, Potato can be seen sulking by the door, waiting to go outside.

"Potato, it's not 5:30 yet," says his owner. "I know you're confused, I know daylight savings sucks, but we've got to wait another hour."

In response, he hits the dog button next to him, which says "Go outside."

"There's no dogs there yet. I'm sorry," says his human.

Potato then lies down on the button, forcing it to say "go outside" over and over again.

Although the video was a repost and actually filmed two years ago, TikTok users still found it highly relatable. They couldn't get enough of the grumpy pup, with Manuel4087 saying: "I'm with you Potato."

"Potato is a perfect example of why we just need to do away with [daylight savings time]. Once and for all!" said Andi.

"POTATO THOSE EYES ARE SHATTERING MY DAMN HEART IF I COULD MAKE IT 5:30 I WOULD," wrote Kris.

User LilyFoster8423 "threatened" legal action on Potato's behalf, writing: "As potato's lawyer, I will ask that you immediately take my client to the park, or we may need to sue for emotional damage."

While byeraa_and_chandler said: "Poor potatoe! we will petition for potatoe and all the other doggos!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Comments / 4

49 state of mind
2d ago

Nothing is as funny as what I seen yesterday” two big dogs a black cat and a house rabbit all setting at the door 1 hour early waiting for mom to get home. It was hilarious 😂

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'

An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy