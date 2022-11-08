Man Accused of Throwing Can at Cruz at Astros Parade Arrested

The 33-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault.

Houston police arrested a man who allegedly threw a can of White Claw that hit U.S. senator Ted Cruz during the Astros ’ World Series victory parade Monday.

In a statement released Monday , authorities said the can hit Cruz around the chest and neck area. The senator, 51, did not require medical attention.

“Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident,” Houston police said in a statement on Twitter. “He was taken to jail and faces assault charges.”

Cruz, who was riding in a vehicle in the parade at the time of the incident, expressed his gratitude for the “quick action” taken against the suspect.

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Cruz tweeted . “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

On Tuesday, Houston police revealed that Joseph Halm Arcidiacono , 33, has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing the can that struck Cruz.

Unlike the Astros, Cruz received a rather cold reception from the parade’s attendees. Videos that circulated on Twitter showed many Houston fans booing the senator as he smiled and waved at the crowd, according to Ariana Garcia of the Houston Chronicle.

The rest of the parade was a joyous occasion for the city of Houston, which welcomed an estimated crowd of more than 1 million fans to the event, according to the Associated Press . The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons Saturday, closing out the Phillies 4–1 at home in Game 6.

