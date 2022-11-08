ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man Accused of Throwing Can at Cruz at Astros Parade Arrested

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pj1Rf_0j3G7Mg600

The 33-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault.

Houston police arrested a man who allegedly threw a can of White Claw that hit U.S. senator Ted Cruz during the Astros ’ World Series victory parade Monday.

In a statement released Monday , authorities said the can hit Cruz around the chest and neck area. The senator, 51, did not require medical attention.

“Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident,” Houston police said in a statement on Twitter. “He was taken to jail and faces assault charges.”

Cruz, who was riding in a vehicle in the parade at the time of the incident, expressed his gratitude for the “quick action” taken against the suspect.

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Cruz tweeted . “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

On Tuesday, Houston police revealed that Joseph Halm Arcidiacono , 33, has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing the can that struck Cruz.

Unlike the Astros, Cruz received a rather cold reception from the parade’s attendees. Videos that circulated on Twitter showed many Houston fans booing the senator as he smiled and waved at the crowd, according to Ariana Garcia of the Houston Chronicle.

The rest of the parade was a joyous occasion for the city of Houston, which welcomed an estimated crowd of more than 1 million fans to the event, according to the Associated Press . The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons Saturday, closing out the Phillies 4–1 at home in Game 6.

More MLB Coverage:

Inside The Astros: Astros Prospects: All-Star Ruppenthal; Hernandez to Dominican Winter League

For more Houston Astros coverage, go to Inside The Astros .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents

Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

9 Astros players nominated for All-MLB team; Click here to vote

HOUSTON – HEY HOUSTON! These superstar Astros players need our help making the All-MLB team this year. Nine Houston Astros players are nominated for the 2022 season including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy