Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21 Wednesday night. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recognized for record-breaking performance

CHICAGO - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week to recognize his record-breaking performance in the Bears Week 9 game vs. Miami. Many will agree when the Bears say Fields had one of the best performances of his career, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 15 times for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Pollock declines $13M option with White Sox, goes free

CHICAGO - Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents Wednesday, raising the total to 161. In the final season of what turned out to be a $50 million, four-year contract, the 34-year-old hit .245...
Sigma Gamma Rho sorority turns 100

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Across the globe, women are celebrating the centennial of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated. The predominately African-American sorority was founded on Nov. 12, 1922 on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by seven school teachers. There are more than 100,000 members and more than 460 chapters...
Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago

Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend

CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
