Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21 Wednesday night. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson...
Ingram’s 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO - Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead....
Bears hope Justin Fields keeps promising run going against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell started rattling off names when asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It was an impressive list: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts. Campbell sees a little bit of each of them in Fields, and he’ll get an up-close look...
Justin Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recognized for record-breaking performance
CHICAGO - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week to recognize his record-breaking performance in the Bears Week 9 game vs. Miami. Many will agree when the Bears say Fields had one of the best performances of his career, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 15 times for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Arlington Heights approves zoning change to allow sports betting near potential Bears stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - It was another step forward to make room for the Chicago Bears in Arlington Heights. Village trustees have approved a zoning change to allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse. The zone change was critical to the Bears' $5 billion development proposal...
Pollock declines $13M option with White Sox, goes free
CHICAGO - Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents Wednesday, raising the total to 161. In the final season of what turned out to be a $50 million, four-year contract, the 34-year-old hit .245...
Sigma Gamma Rho sorority turns 100
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Across the globe, women are celebrating the centennial of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated. The predominately African-American sorority was founded on Nov. 12, 1922 on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by seven school teachers. There are more than 100,000 members and more than 460 chapters...
Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago
Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend
CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
'Harry Potter: Magic at Play' opens in Chicago
Privet Drive, the Forbidden Forest, and the Dungeons of Hogwarts are in Chicago as this city becomes the center of the wizarding world.
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
Replay Lincoln Park transforms into "Harry's House"
Harry Styles made a big splash with his stop in Chicago, and now a local bar wants to keep the party going for fans. Replay Lincoln Park is hosting a “Harry's House” pop-up as a nod to the singer.
School bus crashes into yard in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday around 7 a.m. on Chicago's South Side. Police have not released any information at this time.
They are decking the halls at Morton Arboretum.
Start checking off you gift list now at The Morton Arboretum store. They have unique gifts that include an ornament to celebrate their centennial. Tim McGill did some shopping for the Good Day Chicago anchors today.
North Side crime: 3 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago's Rogers Park
The three men were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
What these Chicago women are making will warm your heart
In the back of a Hegewisch bar is a bit of magic, as a group of women who met on Facebook are turning thousands of plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.
PAWS Chicago hosting 21st annual Fur Ball
Time for a furry and fancy celebration. PAWS Chicago hosted the 21st annual Fur Ball Friday night - a pet friendly black-tie gala to raise money for homeless animals.
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired near Yorktown Center shopping mall
LOMBARD, Ill. - Lombard police determined there was no active threat to the community after investigating a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., the Village of Lombard issued an alert on its social media platforms stating that officers were in the parking...
School bus collides with car in Gresham neighborhood, 4 hospitalized
CHICAGO - A school bus crashed into a yard on the South Side after colliding with a car just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on 87th Street and Eggleston Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. Police say a Nissan, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling east on 87th...
