ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Believes Johnny Gargano Is 'Playing A Dangerous Game' Right Now
Johnny Gargano is currently entangled in the ongoing storyline between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, becoming a whistle-blower to reveal exactly why the former "WWE NXT" Superstar has been stalking "The A-Lister." However, he has now received a warning from a former AEW champion after Gargano thought it'd be fun to encourage some fan engagement with his social media.
Saraya says the first person she texted when she was cleared to wrestle again was Sasha Banks
When Saraya made her AEW debut on the Dynamite episode of AEW Grand Slam, wrestling fans who had followed her WWE career as Paige were excited but also a little confused. Was she in the company to be an authority figure of some sort, someone to give on-screen direction to the women’s division? Or had she been cleared from the serious neck injury that ended her in-ring WWE tenure after several years? Seeing as she didn’t get physically involved in any of her first few appearances, it wasn’t clear. As Saraya revealed on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, there was a good...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but there are several stars who have been sitting on the sidelines due to injury. Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode hasn’t appeared on TV since June, and Roode revealed back in September that he underwent some type of medical procedure.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
