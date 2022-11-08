Read full article on original website
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Enchantment Festival closes out big event season in New Mexico
The Enchantment Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival is billed as the biggest event of its kind in New Mexico history. It certainly has one of the largest local craft lineups we have seen in a long time, but we will have to see how a mid-November event plays out with the beer/wine/spirits crowd.
KRQE News 13
Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Holiday Market is making its comeback Thanksgiving weekend. The New Mexico Artisan Market is a three-day shopping experience in Albuquerque that honors our state’s tradition of the community marketplace, by putting on an event that brings together artisans and art lovers. This...
Albuquerque veterans treated to free breakfast in honor of Veterans Day
"It's just a small token of appreciation for the veterans in the district, and throughout the city," said ABQ City Councilor Klarissa Peña. She continued, "We do this every year just to honor the men and women that have served in the military."
santafe.com
New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus Announces 42nd Season
Listen up, music lovers! The hills of Santa Fe will once again ring with the passionate sound of voices lifted in song. The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus (NMGMC) — under the leadership of Aaron Howe, artistic director — has announced its 42nd Season concert lineup. The upcoming season will feature some of the most ambitious programming the chorus has taken on to date. The season kicks off with the annual holiday show featuring a concert performance of Scrooge. The spring concert, The Show Must Go On, features the music of Queen. Rounding out the season in June will be the Southwest premiere of Christopher Tin’s newest release, To Shiver the Sky.
Santa Fe Reporter
Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month
“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
santafe.com
Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show
Looking for holiday gifts with a truly Southwestern flair? Art is always in fashion. The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show returns to Santa Fe over Thanksgiving weekend, and there you will find some of the finest artworks ever produced. One of the most highly anticipated shows of the season, the event will feature the work of 100 adult and youth artists, as well as artist demonstrations, traditional New Mexican music, entertainment, and food for purchase. The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show takes over the Santa Fe Convention Center, Saturday, November 26 – Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Senior Affairs hosts appreciation breakfast Wednesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 20th year, the city is honoring seniors who give back to their community. The Senior Affairs Department hosted its annual appreciation breakfast Wednesday for Americorps’ Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Thomas Ware, who has volunteered 358 hours at the Barelas Community Center and other […]
tablemagazine.com
Thanksgiving Dinner in Santa Fe
There's something very special about making dinner reservations. The ritual and joy of eating food prepared for you pale to the anticipation and satisfaction of knowing that there is a time and place reserved, just for you, to enjoy one of life's simplest pleasures. Dining out for Thanksgiving may not be on your radar, but considering that this may be the first time you've gathered with friends and loved ones to break bread since the pandemic, it might be the best idea you make this holiday season. Leave the cooking to the pros this year; we have a list that may inspire your plans.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho to honor vets with a parade and ceremony Friday (Nov. 11)
The City of Rio Rancho is set to honor its veterans on Friday, Veterans Day. The event starts with a parade at 10 a.m. The parade line-up will start at 8 a.m. along the west side of Country Club Drive and on Oakmount Drive. The parade will kick off at...
KRQE News 13
“Salt & Lime” a new Taco and Tequila Bar in Albuquerque
Providing entertainment for all ages here in the Duke City. Salt & Lime is a new taco and tequila bar sponsored by Salt Yard. Salt & Lime is a craft cocktail bar with a tequila focus, which means they have a big tequila selection. Salt & Lime is currently only...
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
Vandals break into Albuquerque church leaving thousands of dollars in damages
Despite the destruction, the Church’s Pastor said he is thankful no one was hurt.
KRQE News 13
Former educator who served prison time for embezzlement has new education job
Former educator who served prison time for embezzlement has new education job. Former educator who served prison time for embezzlement …. Former educator who served prison time for embezzlement has new education job. BioVenture Partnership event sparks conversations …. The UNM Health Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Center hosted the...
New veteran center opens permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans in Albuquerque now have a new place to find housing, jobs, and more. The nonprofit Heroes Walk Among Us opened its doors 14 years ago in Rio Rancho. They have now moved to a permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque. Shane F. D’Onofrio is the founder of Heroes Walk Among Us and is […]
New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KRQE News 13
4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust
BioVenture Partnership event sparks conversations …. The UNM Health Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Center hosted the fourth annual BioVenture Partnership event Friday. Inflation, drought contributing to beef prices this …. Inflation, drought contributing to beef prices this holiday season. Frustration grows in Acoma Pueblo over weeks with …. Frustration...
Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business
Surveillance video was captured of the suspect.
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
City councilor wants investigation of Albuquerque pandemic book
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis is calling for a formal investigation into a book commissioned by the city, chronicling the mayor’s handling of the pandemic and racial tensions of 2020. It comes as we are getting a look at just how much the city shelled out for the book “City at the […]
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
