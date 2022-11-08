ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Man Stabbed After Finding Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend Hiding In Closet

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYMTs_0j3G6g6J00
Photo: Getty Images

Police are investigating a " love triangle gone wrong ."

It all went down at the Military Village Apartments on West Military Drive in San Antonio shortly after midnight Tuesday (November 8), according to NEWS4SA .

Here's what happened: A woman invited her ex-boyfriend to her apartment, but then her current boyfriend showed up. The woman hid her ex-boyfriend in a closet, but the new boyfriend found him and a fight broke out. The ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed the new boyfriend four times in the back and then fled the scene.

The new boyfriend was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover. The ex-boyfriend/suspect is still at large but police are aware of his identity and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

In more Texas crime news, a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was reportedly bombed in San Antonio earlier this week . The suspect was caught on camera leaving an explosive near the statue, which then turned into a plume of smoke. An investigation is currently underway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WPFO

Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy