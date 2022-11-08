Texas Man Stabbed After Finding Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend Hiding In Closet

Photo: Getty Images

Police are investigating a " love triangle gone wrong ."

It all went down at the Military Village Apartments on West Military Drive in San Antonio shortly after midnight Tuesday (November 8), according to NEWS4SA .

Here's what happened: A woman invited her ex-boyfriend to her apartment, but then her current boyfriend showed up. The woman hid her ex-boyfriend in a closet, but the new boyfriend found him and a fight broke out. The ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed the new boyfriend four times in the back and then fled the scene.

The new boyfriend was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover. The ex-boyfriend/suspect is still at large but police are aware of his identity and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

In more Texas crime news, a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was reportedly bombed in San Antonio earlier this week . The suspect was caught on camera leaving an explosive near the statue, which then turned into a plume of smoke. An investigation is currently underway.