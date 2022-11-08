ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Minnesota

How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?

MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
gophersports.com

Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers sign top recruits Dennis Evans, Cam Christie to 2023 class

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program signed its best class in several years on Wednesday, adding Cam Christie and Dennis Evans to the 2023 class. Ben Johnson, in his second season as a head coach, announced that he also added Erick Reader as a preferred walk-on,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome Three Additions to the Men's Basketball Program

University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state

MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show.  Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
B102.7

Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

