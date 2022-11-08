Dear Editor: I will do everyone a big favor and save the city some millions of dollars: Make John Nolen a two lane road, one lane each direction. Impose a 25-mph speed limit, possibly 20 mph in some areas, with speed bumps as necessary. With the insane drivers in Madison they will be necessary. That’s the biggest thing to make the area much better for pedestrians and bikes. No need for overpasses or underpasses. Just slow the damn traffic down and cut the volume, and pedestrians and bikes can easily and safely get across the street. It also opens up more land for other uses.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO