Madison, WI

Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Make John Nolen two lanes

Dear Editor: I will do everyone a big favor and save the city some millions of dollars: Make John Nolen a two lane road, one lane each direction. Impose a 25-mph speed limit, possibly 20 mph in some areas, with speed bumps as necessary. With the insane drivers in Madison they will be necessary. That’s the biggest thing to make the area much better for pedestrians and bikes. No need for overpasses or underpasses. Just slow the damn traffic down and cut the volume, and pedestrians and bikes can easily and safely get across the street. It also opens up more land for other uses.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

PHOTOS: In Your Business at Canndigenous and Ripley Green

Rob Pero launched the CBD brand Canndigenous in 2020, planting 10 acres of hemp just outside Cambridge. As far as he knows, it’s the first independent, Native American-owned hemp company in Wisconsin. He also bought Deerfield CBD apothecary The Hemp House, relocated it to 226 W. Main St. in Cambridge and renamed it Ripley Green.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. ﻿ All...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Cambridge hemp entrepreneur blazes a trail for Indigenous people

Entrepreneur Rob Pero is on a mission to claim a piece of the growing cannabis market for Native Americans. It’s a natural fit, said Pero, an enrolled member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Not only have some tribes been using cannabis for medicinal and spiritual purposes for centuries, but the people and the plant have been similarly maligned.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Cocktail hour gets an upgrade in Andre Darlington's 'Bar Menu'

The worst review former restaurant critic André Darlington can imagine for one of his books comes down to style over substance. “My big fear is always that the first Amazon review is like, ‘Beautiful book, I couldn’t make anything,’” Darlington said. “That’s heart-stopping to me.”
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Founder of Waukesha-based Generac dies

The founder of Waukesha-based Generac died this week. Robert Kern founded the company in Wales, Wisconsin, in 1959 with five employees making portable generators from his garage. The company now employs about 10,000 people and had revenue of $3.7 billion last year. When Kern sold the company in 2006, he...
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

Vander Meulen will seek reelection to Madison School Board

Nicki Vander Meulen will run for a third term on the Madison School Board next spring. Vander Meulen, first elected in 2017, is the longest-tenured board member on the seven-member body. She announced her bid Friday. “I’m running again because our students and staff deserve a champion, they deserve an...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison College events help address food insecurity

MADISON, Wis. — Thanksgiving is almost here, and for many, that means mashed potatoes, stuffing and turkey. For those suffering from food insecurity, though, their next meal is never guaranteed. That’s why Madison College culinary students and staff cooked turkeys and potatoes Wednesday for The River Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving dinner. “This is all first-year students, so sometimes they don’t always...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern

WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail

The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Symphony review: Naughtons dazzle Madison with a double piano concerto

As colorful leaves begin to disappear, our clocks shift backward, a contentious midterm season comes to a close and more normal Madison November weather sets in, I had been feeling a bit down. Luckily, the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Friday night concert was a perfect remedy. It excited me out...
MADISON, WI

