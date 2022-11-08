ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Man Caught On Camera Trying To Blow Up Vladimir Lenin Statue: WATCH

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsprR_0j3G5bnJ00
Photo: Getty Images

A man was caught on surveillance footage leaving an explosive underneath a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in San Antonio.

The incident occurred Monday (November 7) on property near the Texas Public Radio headquarters at 321 W. Commerce Street around 3 a.m., according to MySanAntonio . This property, called "La Zona" is used as an art space. TPR shared surveillance video from the alleged bombing on social media which shows a man approaching the chrome head and leaving an explosive underneath it, which then turned into a plume of smoke. "The footage was edited to remove about six minutes from when the apparent bomb was planted at 2:25 am to when it exploded at 2:31 am.," TPR wrote on Facebook.

No injuries or TPR damage have been reported. Agencies including the FBI, San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department are investigating the incident. SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington says it's being treated as criminal mischief.

You can watch footage of the incident below:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WPFO

Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

33 Arrested In Illegal Gambling Raids

More than thirty people are in custody following two illegal gambling raids in Bexar County. Officials say 33 were detained and 58 gambling machines were found during the raids on the 2500 block of West Woodlawn and the 100 block of Esma. Authorities believe the two gambling sites are connected...
mocomotive.com

Meanwhile, in Texas: Raccoons Caused Two Power Outages in Seguin

Raccoons infiltrated a Seguin electrical substation, knocking out transformers and causing two major power outages in three days. After a couple in Travis County left a package of dirty diapers outside their home, punking a group of “porch pirates” who had been stealing deliveries in the neighborhood, the thieves returned and spread cow manure around the front porch.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy