Texas Man Caught On Camera Trying To Blow Up Vladimir Lenin Statue: WATCH

A man was caught on surveillance footage leaving an explosive underneath a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in San Antonio.

The incident occurred Monday (November 7) on property near the Texas Public Radio headquarters at 321 W. Commerce Street around 3 a.m., according to MySanAntonio . This property, called "La Zona" is used as an art space. TPR shared surveillance video from the alleged bombing on social media which shows a man approaching the chrome head and leaving an explosive underneath it, which then turned into a plume of smoke. "The footage was edited to remove about six minutes from when the apparent bomb was planted at 2:25 am to when it exploded at 2:31 am.," TPR wrote on Facebook.

No injuries or TPR damage have been reported. Agencies including the FBI, San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department are investigating the incident. SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington says it's being treated as criminal mischief.

You can watch footage of the incident below: