This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid survives as opposition leader, but challenges ahead
Following a decisive defeat at the polls, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been accused of making every mistake in the book. But in one respect he has come out ahead. Though soundly beaten by Likud Party head Benjamin Netanyahu, he has nevertheless consolidated his position as leader of the opposition. His party, Yesh Atid, won 24 seats, seven more than in the previous election and the most in its history.
Cleveland Jewish News
After receiving official election results, Herzog sets date to grant mandate
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday received the official results of last week’s national elections from Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Yitzhak Amit, and said he intends to hand out the mandate to form the next government on Sunday. “Nearly five million citizens voted in the elections to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel condemns Tel Aviv conference equating Holocaust with ‘Nakba’
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday harshly criticized a planned Tel Aviv conference linking the Holocaust and Israel’s War of Independence. The conference, titled, “The Holocaust, the Nakba and the German Culture of Remembrance,” was organized by the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Israel in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut Tel Aviv.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu on course to being tasked with forming coalition
The Likud and Shas political parties recommended on Wednesday that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu be tasked with forming Israel’s next governing coalition. The recommendations were made following consultations between party representatives and President Isaac Herzog, who will hand out the mandate to form the next government on Sunday. On...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Candidate Quality' Tweet Goes Awry
“Good one!” one Twitter user mocked the firebrand Republican.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog to begin coalition consultations with party representatives
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations on Wednesday with representatives of the political parties voted into the 25th Knesset, before tasking an individual—Benjamin Netanyahu, barring a force majeur—with forming a government based on their recommendations. On Wednesday, Herzog will meet with delegations from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, which...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel watchdog alleges ‘sham hearings’ by controversial UN commission
The pro-Israel organization NGO Monitor is accusing the United Nations commission investigating Israel of ignoring the group’s research in favor of pro-Palestinian testimony that fits the commission’s biases. The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva created the three-person commission last year following an 11-day conflict between Israel and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nides: US will fight any Israeli attempts at annexation
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Wednesday that the Biden administration would forcefully oppose any move by Israel’s next government to annex areas in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank. “We will fight any attempt at annexation,” Nides told Israel’s Channel 11.
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'
Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
Cleveland Jewish News
Before election, Israel approved $2.3 million plan to improve its image among Reform and Conservative Jews: Report
(JTA) — Concerned that progressive values widely held by American Jews were fueling growing skepticism about the Jewish state, the Israeli government launched an unprecedented plan to counter the trend, according to internal documents obtained by the Israeli watchdog newsroom Shomrim. The documents reveal a $2.3 million partnership between...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president calls for ‘renewable Middle East’ at COP27, but some call it a pipedream
Israeli President Isaac Herzog went beyond reaffirming his country’s 2021 commitment to fight climate change at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt at Sharm el-Sheikh. On Nov. 7, Herzog presented a far-reaching vision of a sustainable energy infrastructure serving as the foundation for Middle East...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli NGO: The Palestinians are stealing Area C
Arab expansion into land in Judea and Samaria is far outpacing Israeli growth in the area, according to a report by the Israeli NGO Regavim. “In the past year, the rate of illegal Palestinian construction has increased by 80%,” the researchers wrote. So far in 2022, Palestinians built 5,535...
Cleveland Jewish News
Would Jews prefer Trump or DeSantis in 2024?
The midterm elections have left Americans more divided than ever. That’s the conclusion drawn by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin about the mixed results, that will likely result in a divided government in Washington. On this episode of “Top Story,” Tobin argues that the outcome reinforced the sense that partisanship, not candidates, is what determines how most Americans vote. In his view, this feeling will only further deepen a partisan divide that has become something of a political tribal culture war.
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
President Joe Biden is formally kicking off his participation at a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir: ‘I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs’
During a ceremony on Thursday commemorating 32 years since Rabbi Meir Kahane’s assassination, Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was booed for saying he does not want to deport all Arabs from Israel and disagrees with some of the Jewish Defense League founder’s statements.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cyprus leader receives Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor
Israeli President Isaac Herzog awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Jerusalem on Wednesday in recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations. “While the nations of the Mediterranean have more often been divided by conflict than united by cooperation, Israel and Cyprus...
Cleveland Jewish News
Why is Hamas arresting fighters firing rockets at Israel?
Hamas recently arrested two men for firing rockets at Israel, demonstrating the terror group’s pragmatism but not moderation. Hamas, a Muslim Brotherhood offshoot, does have ideological red lines, but it also tries to find practical solutions to its predicament when dealing with a far more powerful Israeli military. “It...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukrainians celebrate retaking of Kherson
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of the strategic city of Kherson after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli elections 2022: Making sense of the results
On November 1, the citizens of Israel went to the polls. They clearly elected a more right-wing government. Likud, together with other members of the right-wing parties received 65 seats of the 120 in in the parliament. In this webinar, JNS CEO Alex Traiman answers the following questions:. What are...
