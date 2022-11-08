The Backyard Brawl will be one of the key non-conference matchups on Friday night as West Virginia looks to extend its winning streak over Pitt to six games. The Mountaineers took care of business in the season-opener by defeating Mount St. Mary's 76-58 despite an extremely slow start offensively. West Virginia's defense played with tremendous energy and effort, holding the opposing Mountaineers to an 18-point first half.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO