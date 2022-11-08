Read full article on original website
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma
Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Loses 2023 Commit
Jordan Louie, a 2023 three-star running back from Norcross, Georgia, has de-committed from West Virginia, according to Rivals’ Trent Smallwood, who broke the news a short time ago. Louie has also garnered interest from schools like Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Maryland. He will be taking a visit to UNC...
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Pitt
The Backyard Brawl will be one of the key non-conference matchups on Friday night as West Virginia looks to extend its winning streak over Pitt to six games. The Mountaineers took care of business in the season-opener by defeating Mount St. Mary's 76-58 despite an extremely slow start offensively. West Virginia's defense played with tremendous energy and effort, holding the opposing Mountaineers to an 18-point first half.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Unveils Special Uniform for Oklahoma Game
Moments ago, the WVU Football team unveiled their uniforms for Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma. In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Mountaineers will be wearing their special blue helmets with the West Virginia state outline, and the American Flag filled in the outline. Along with that, West Virginia will...
Pitt vs West Virginia Live Feed: Backyard Brawl Sequel
Join us as the Pitt Panthers take on West Virginia.
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to the Peterson Events Center to take on the Pitt Panthers Friday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on the ACC Network. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 67, Pitt 61. The Mountaineers have owned this series lately and although there is a ton...
WBOY
West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits
Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
Wheeling Park Falls In Playoff Opener At Musselman
INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23. Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an […]
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Restaurant Road Trip: Mason Jar BBQ & More
If you’ve ever wondered where you can get some homemade barbeque food, look no further than one of Fairmont’s newest restaurants, Mason Jar BBQ & More.
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County, West Virginia, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and […]
WDTV
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Wheeling, WV
Wheeling might not be the first place you think of when planning a trip, but it is worth considering. The nickname for Wheeling is ‘The Friendly City,’ which will prove true once you visit and meet some of the locals in this West Virginia town. With many bars...
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
