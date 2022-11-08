ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma

Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Loses 2023 Commit

Jordan Louie, a 2023 three-star running back from Norcross, Georgia, has de-committed from West Virginia, according to Rivals’ Trent Smallwood, who broke the news a short time ago. Louie has also garnered interest from schools like Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Maryland. He will be taking a visit to UNC...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?

There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Pitt

The Backyard Brawl will be one of the key non-conference matchups on Friday night as West Virginia looks to extend its winning streak over Pitt to six games. The Mountaineers took care of business in the season-opener by defeating Mount St. Mary's 76-58 despite an extremely slow start offensively. West Virginia's defense played with tremendous energy and effort, holding the opposing Mountaineers to an 18-point first half.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Unveils Special Uniform for Oklahoma Game

Moments ago, the WVU Football team unveiled their uniforms for Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma. In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Mountaineers will be wearing their special blue helmets with the West Virginia state outline, and the American Flag filled in the outline. Along with that, West Virginia will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to the Peterson Events Center to take on the Pitt Panthers Friday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on the ACC Network. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 67, Pitt 61. The Mountaineers have owned this series lately and although there is a ton...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits

Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
CAMERON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park Falls In Playoff Opener At Musselman

INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23. Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
FAIRMONT, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Wheeling, WV

Wheeling might not be the first place you think of when planning a trip, but it is worth considering. The nickname for Wheeling is ‘The Friendly City,’ which will prove true once you visit and meet some of the locals in this West Virginia town. With many bars...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
