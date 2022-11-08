ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

NFL Week 10 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTn2m_0j3G533y00

Oddsmakers believe home teams will dominate the NFL Week 10 slate as SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest features nine home teams as favorites.

Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for bettors through nine weeks (three international games) as home teams are just 73-59-1 (55.3%). Grabbing the points offered remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 76-54-6 (58.5%) against the spread (ATS) mark, while betting on the under has rewarded bettors with a 79-55-2 (59%) record.

After Monday night’s Ravens-Saints game went under the total of 46.5 points, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 17-10-1 (63%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Texans vs. Giants

Records: HOU (1-6 SU; 4-3-1 ATS) | NYG (6-2 SU; 6-2 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: HOU +6.5 | NYG -6.5

Vikings vs. Bills

Records: MIN (7-1 SU; 3-4-1 ATS) | BUF (6-2 SU; 4-3-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIN +7.5 | BUF -7.5

Browns vs. Dolphins

Records: CLE (3-5 SU; 4-4 ATS) | MIA (6-3 SU; 4-5 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE +3.5 | MIA -3.5

Broncos vs. Titans

Records: DEN (3-5 SU; 3-5 ATS) | TEN (5-3 SU; 6-2 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN +2.5 | TEN -2.5

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Records: JAX (3-6 SU; 3-6 ATS) | KC (6-2 SU; 3-5 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: JAX +5.5 | KC -5.5

Lions vs. Bears

Records: DET (2-6 SU; 4-4 ATS) | CHI (3-6 SU; 4-4-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DET +2.5 | CHI -2.5

Colts vs. Raiders

Records: IND (3-5-1 SU; 3-6 ATS) | LVR (2-6 SU; 3-5 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: IND +5.5 | LVR -5.5

Cardinals vs. Rams

Records: ARZ (3-6 SU; 4-5 ATS) | LAR (3-5 SU; 2-5-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ + 3.5 | LAR -3.5

Cowboys vs. Packers

Records: DAL (6-2 SU; 6-2 ATS) | GB (3-6 SU; 3-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DAL -4.5 | GB +4.5

Chargers vs. 49ers

Records: LAC (5-3 SU; 5-3 ATS) | SF (4-4 SU; 4-4 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAC +6.5 | SF -6.5

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season

Heading into the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs NFL season, we all knew about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and the improved defense. The biggest question mark, though, was, how will the team replace Tyreek Hill? The wide receiver the Chiefs traded in the offseason was an explosive playmaker and Mahomes’ go-to wideout for the last five seasons. Would the Chiefs replace him by committee, in the aggregate? Or would a wide receiver — new or old — step up and become a true No. 1 guy for the first time in his career? The reason that the 2022 JuJu Smith-Schuster season is the biggest of the Chiefs’ surprises this year is that the former Pittsburgh Steeler WR looks like he’s ready for the spotlight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records

Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy