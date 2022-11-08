ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Treat Eyelash Mites

Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
Can Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve Help With Weight Loss?

If you search for "vagus nerve" on TikTok or YouTube, you're likely to see videos on how to reset or stimulate this nerve for healing the body. According to Parsley Health, you don't control this nerve; it does its own thing. The vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system that restores and heals your body from stress (via Cleveland Clinic). It's not just one nerve but a system of nerves that run from your brain stem, through your neck, chest, heart, and lungs, then into your gut. Problems associated with your vagus nerve include digestive issues, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, losing your voice, or losing weight.
What Does It Mean When You Have A Horseshoe Kidney?

According to WebMD, the horseshoe kidney (aka renal fusion) is a renal development condition that occurs in a child before birth. Normally, the baby's kidneys position themselves just above the waist inside the womb. However, at times, both kidneys join together at the base in the form of a U, hence, the name horseshoe kidney.
Can Witch Hazel Help Relieve Hemorrhoid Discomfort?

Have you ever considered using home remedies like petroleum jelly, tea bags, sitz baths, or witch hazel for hemorrhoids? These non-invasive treatments may help ease the pain and discomfort associated with hemorrhoidal disease, allowing you to carry on with your day, says Reader's Digest. Experts also recommend using white, unscented toilet paper and applying cold compresses.
Can Adding Hummus To Your Diet Help Improve Your Gut Health?

One popular Mediterranean dip that's easy to make and readily available in many grocery stores is hummus. Traditionally, hummus is made by combining chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, and salt (per Healthline). But nowadays, there are several other tasty spins on this dip ranging from black bean hummus to spicy buffalo wing hummus (per Food Network). Whether you're team classic hummus or team spice-it-up, hummus is versatile, yummy, and offers some impressive health benefits, explains Healthline. What's not to like about this dip?
