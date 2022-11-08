Read full article on original website
How Long It Takes Most People To Fall Asleep – Exclusive Survey
How long does it take you to fall asleep? Here's how long it takes most people to fall asleep and what it could mean if it's taking you longer than average.
These Are The Most Common Signs Of Autism In Women And Research Says You Probably Don't Realize Them
Autism may present differently in women than in men which may lead to misdiagnoses and mental health issues. Here are the most common signs of autism in women.
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
What It Means When You Have Orange Urine
Certain colors of urine, such as orange, can be a red flag. The culprit could be as simple as diet or dehydration, or it could be something more serious.
Can Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve Help With Weight Loss?
If you search for "vagus nerve" on TikTok or YouTube, you're likely to see videos on how to reset or stimulate this nerve for healing the body. According to Parsley Health, you don't control this nerve; it does its own thing. The vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system that restores and heals your body from stress (via Cleveland Clinic). It's not just one nerve but a system of nerves that run from your brain stem, through your neck, chest, heart, and lungs, then into your gut. Problems associated with your vagus nerve include digestive issues, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, losing your voice, or losing weight.
Red Spots Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Red spots on your skin can be caused by a host of issues. Here, we've outlined many causes, symptoms and treatments.
Is Elk Meat The Healthiest Meat To Eat?
Elk meat is a healthy, nutrient-rich food that offers many health benefits.
The Health Benefits Of Eating More Sourdough Bread
Sourdough is a bread with a unique taste. Taste aside, however, you might wonder if sourdough has any health benefits. The answer may surprise you.
Everyday Habits That Can Cause Low Vitamin B12 Levels
Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin for our bodies' functioning, so deficiency can result in problems. Here are some habits that may be causing low vitamin B12.
What Does It Mean When You Have A Horseshoe Kidney?
According to WebMD, the horseshoe kidney (aka renal fusion) is a renal development condition that occurs in a child before birth. Normally, the baby's kidneys position themselves just above the waist inside the womb. However, at times, both kidneys join together at the base in the form of a U, hence, the name horseshoe kidney.
What It Means When Your Alkaline Phosphatase Is High
In order to monitor for certain conditions, your doctor may assess your alkaline phosphatase level. Here's what it means if your alkaline phosphatase is high.
How Getting Laid Off From Work Can Affect Your Health
Getting laid off from a job can be a source of great emotional stress. That stress, in turn, can affect your health in several different ways.
Health Benefits Of Taking A Milk Bath
You may have soaked in a bubble bath or Epsom salt bath, but have you ever submerged yourself in a warm and cozy milk bath? It may offer several benefits.
Researchers Suggest This Is Why Patients On A Ventilator May Take Longer To Recover
Doctors have observed that COVID-19 patients who have been on ventilators seem to take longer to recover. Now, researchers have an idea why this occurs.
Can Morning Blue Light Therapy Relieve PTSD Symptoms?
While light occurs naturally, humans have crafted ways to produce artificial light. But can artificial blue light be enough to ease PTSD symptoms?
Can Witch Hazel Help Relieve Hemorrhoid Discomfort?
Have you ever considered using home remedies like petroleum jelly, tea bags, sitz baths, or witch hazel for hemorrhoids? These non-invasive treatments may help ease the pain and discomfort associated with hemorrhoidal disease, allowing you to carry on with your day, says Reader's Digest. Experts also recommend using white, unscented toilet paper and applying cold compresses.
Researchers May Now Know Why Kidney Disease Is Typically Harder On Men
Women and female mice recover from acute kidney injury (AKI) better than their male counterparts, and until now, the reason for that has remained a mystery. However, in a new study published by Cell Reports, Duke Health researchers believe they have found the answer. AKI is a sudden episode of...
Can Adding Hummus To Your Diet Help Improve Your Gut Health?
One popular Mediterranean dip that's easy to make and readily available in many grocery stores is hummus. Traditionally, hummus is made by combining chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, and salt (per Healthline). But nowadays, there are several other tasty spins on this dip ranging from black bean hummus to spicy buffalo wing hummus (per Food Network). Whether you're team classic hummus or team spice-it-up, hummus is versatile, yummy, and offers some impressive health benefits, explains Healthline. What's not to like about this dip?
How Stress Affected Cannabis Use Rates During The COVID-19 Pandemic
The pandemic affected everything from how we work, socialize, and even how we manage stress. Here's how the stress of COVID-19 affected cannabis use rates.
What Is The Difference Between Left Brain And Right Brain?
The brain is an extremely complex organ, with two sides that work together to process information. Learn about the differences between the left and right brain.
