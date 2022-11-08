When experts from around the globe gather in Boulder next month for the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit, teachers and aspiring teachers will be in the audience, looking for stories to bring back to the classroom. They’ll be crafting meaningful lessons around the themes of the conference—impacts, obligations, and solutions—and working with an educator's guide created at CU Boulder to help their students understand how climate change is impacting people and communities and how they can help.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO