Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army VeteranThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
DougCo Health Department reluctant to share data showing rise in RSV rateHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Before you leave for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner. Many campus services including dining, bus transportation and residence hall front desk hours will be reduced throughout fall break. Whether you live on or off campus, review some reminders and tips before you leave town. All residence halls and Bear Creek remain open...
CU Boulder educators bring climate and human rights content into classrooms
When experts from around the globe gather in Boulder next month for the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit, teachers and aspiring teachers will be in the audience, looking for stories to bring back to the classroom. They’ll be crafting meaningful lessons around the themes of the conference—impacts, obligations, and solutions—and working with an educator's guide created at CU Boulder to help their students understand how climate change is impacting people and communities and how they can help.
6 things to do before your student comes home for break
Fall break can be a great time to reconnect with your student. College is often a time when students are able to practice independence, and they may need support readjusting to life at home with their family. If your student is returning home for fall or winter break, here are a few things you can do to help your student prepare for their visit home.
Graduating this semester? Make sure you’re set
Are you planning on graduating at the end of this semester? With winter degree conferral just around the corner, here's the most pertinent information you may need for your preparations. Be sure to check out the winter grad information available on the commencement website. You’ll find essential information on caps...
A conversation with Loren Hough: Diversity, equity, access and inclusion for the Graduate School
Associate Professor Loren Hough is set to lead the Graduate School’s diversity, equity, access and inclusion (DEAI) efforts and discusses the new role. What will the DEAI faculty director do for the Graduate School?. The position is designed to provide an advocate for DEAI issues within the Graduate School,...
Leeds Readies its Crystal Ball for Annual Economic Forecast
Entrepreneurship, technology and major headwinds all figure to play leading roles at the Business Economic Outlook Forum. . Entrepreneurs will face plenty of challenges going into 2023—but for those seeking investors, the picture is perhaps not as dire as you might expect. If you go. The annual Business...
10 things to do this weekend: ‘Bullet Train,’ extreme bowling, more
This weekend brings a Veterans Day ceremony, an opportunity to explore the night sky, a basketball game, Laser Foo Fighters, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” an end-of-season celebration with the E-Center, “The Drowsy Chaperone” and more. Veterans Day Ceremony. 11 a.m. UMC Glenn Miller Ballroom. In...
CU Boulder alumna working on revolutionary emergency communications tech for the iPhone 14
Ashley Williams is advancing a lifelong passion for aerospace and making backcountry excursions safer through new iPhone technology. Williams, a 2006 CU Boulder graduate with dual degrees in aerospace engineering sciences and applied math, is a leader on the modeling and simulation team within the Satellite Connectivity Group at Apple, which just unveiled a new feature allowing iPhone 14 users to send emergency SOS messages even when there is zero cell reception – using orbiting satellites.
Professor S. James Anaya Appointed to Serve on National Board of Education Sciences
On October 27, the White House announced President Biden had appointed Colorado Law School Professor and former Dean S. James Anaya to serve on the National Board of Education Sciences. Professor Anaya serves as a University Distinguished Professor and the Nicholas Doman Professor of International Law at the University of...
