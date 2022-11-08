Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Midday Fix: Garlic Shrimp
Lost Never Found – 3660 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL. Join us for a Paint & Sip evening of fun! Led by artist Dana Phipps. The class will be from 6PM-8PM. Ticket price is $25/person. Price includes a pre-sketched canvas to paint and take home, easel, paint, paintbrushes, and aprons. Food & drink may be purchased during the event. This is a 21+ event.
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday
Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
Law Roach talks new collection with Hervé Léger
Celebrity stylist, image architect, and Chicago native Law Roach is paying homage to archival fashion with his latest collection. He’s worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names from Kerry Washington to Zendaya and Meg the Stallion. He joins us now with more. Meet and Greet. Today from 5...
Chicago police lay out holiday shopping safety plan
CHICAGO — The holiday season is right around the corner and Chicago police said they are working to ensure business owners and shoppers are safe. Compared to this time last year, burglaries are up nearly 20 percent across Chicago. But on Thursday, CPD laid out their plans to try to deter crime this holiday season.
Is it a coincidence that every time a hurricane hits the south, the weather in Chicago is perfect?
I have noticed over the last few years that every time a hurricane hits the southern part of the U.S., the weather in Chicago is perfect! Is there a scientific explanation, or is it just a coincidence?. Thanks, Audrey, Chicago (Edgewater) Dear Audrey,. It’s more than a coincidence. Any hurricane...
4 wanted after Red Line pepper spray robbery
CHICAGO — An alert was issued after a Red Line stop robbery early Friday morning involving pepper spray. The robbery took place at around 2:10 a.m. on the Roosevelt stop platform, according to police. A man was pepper sprayed twice after being approached by three women and a man....
Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming
RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
City officials sound off following WGN Investigates report on deficiencies within CPD’s mental health program
The veteran cop sought therapy outside of the department to deal with her mental health ordeal.
After record warmth, coldest air of the season coming
–Record temps fell today. Chicagoans enjoyed a day of mid-70-deg warmth, readings more typical of mid-September than early November. In other words—the 76 at O’Hare and the 77 at Midway were readings more typical of what’s normal here nearly 7 weeks earlier. –A SEA CHANGE IN THE...
Tracking the approaching cold air
Cold front arrives Thursday night Cold front moving east through Chicago Thursday night will merge with northward-moving remnant “Nicole” low pressure along the western Virginia/North Carolina border Friday evening, the combined system moving off the east coast and out into the western Atlantic ocean Saturday. Temperatures plummet as a strong cold front passes through our […]
Woman stabbed man in groin during altercation on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the groin by a woman during an altercation on the city’s South Side. The incident happened in the 5500 block of South May around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said the 33-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known woman when she […]
Why is it so windy when we experience above-average temperatures during the colder months?
We were wondering why it’s normally incredibly windy when we experience above-average temps during the colder months. Your observation is right on. By definition, unseasonably warm weather occurs during the colder times of the year when warm weather is confined to the southern states. Strong atmospheric forces are needed to transport the warm air as far north as Chicago, and the best mechanism for doing this is an intense low-pressure area passing north of the city. Strong southerly winds ahead of the storm enable the warm air to surge northward. Once the storm system moves east of Chicago, winds shift to the northwest, and a sharp turn to colder weather follows. If warm air were to move into Chicago in winter or spring with light winds, onshore flow off of chilly Lake Michigan, would quickly develop, putting a lid on rising temperatures in the city.
Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting near McDonald’s in Roseland
CHICAGO — A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near a McDonald’s Thursday afternoon in Roseland, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue. Police said the people were on the sidewalk when an unknown person shot them. […]
Saturday Forecast: Cloudy skies and chance of flurries
Saturday: Cloudy skies & cold with 30% chance of flurries. NW 10-15 G20 mph. Some accumulating snow is possible in SW Michigan and parts of NE Indiana around Laporte County. High 37, a bit warmer by the lake. Saturday Night: Chance of early evening flurries. Decreasing clouds overnight. NW 10-15...
Jill Biden to visit Chicago to kick off National Apprenticeship Week
CHICAGO — First lady Jill Biden will be in Chicago Monday to kick off National Apprenticeship Week. She will be accompanied by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. According to the Office of the First Lady, the goal is to highlight […]
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
Jack Sanborn’s nerves didn’t last before his first NFL start with the Bears
Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn, a native of Lake Zurich, made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
