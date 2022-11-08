Read full article on original website
Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission
Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
Amendment 3 passes in Missouri
Missouri voters approved making recreational marijuana legal in the state for those 21 and older.
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
Marijuana lobbyist didn’t back Amendment 3
A Missouri marijuana legalization activist actually fought against the recreational pot amendment you saw pass on Tuesday’s ballot. Eapen Thampy claims Amendment 3 has new criminal penalties built in and will ‘rig’ who can grow marijuana for sale …. Since Amendment 3 passed Missourians over – 21...
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on today’s ballot
(Missouri Independent) – Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first-ever no-excuse early voting period for the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Amendment 3 passed in Missouri. Here's how the state will roll out legal marijuana
Missouri, a deeply Republican state, is among the steady shift in the United States to legalize marijuana. Voters weighed in on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational cannabis, with 53% of voters in favor. Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for Legal MO 2022, shared the timeline for the rollout, funding and revenue plans,...
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
Live Election Day updates: Big picture in Missouri Wednesday
Live updates and coverage of election day 2022 in Springfield and the Ozarks.
Mizzou to commemorate 100th anniversary of laying of cornerstone at Memorial Union
Today is Veterans Day, which is a federal, Missouri and county holiday. It’s also a city holiday in most communities. Most federal, Missouri, county and city offices are closed today, to observe the holiday. Banks and financial institutions are closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery. President...
Schmitt vs Busch-Valentine: Real-time Missouri US Senate election results
O’FALLON, Mo. — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the past...
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Missouri passes Amendment 4, mandating increase to KCPD’s budget
The minimum percentage of the city’s general revenue Kansas City, Missouri, must allocate to its police force will increase after voters statewide passed Amendment 4.
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
Boone County’s outgoing presiding commissioner praises EquipmentShare expansion; says Chapter 100 has worked
Boone County’s presiding commissioner is praising EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia. Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill tells 939 the Eagle that it’s an exciting time, adding that they’ve had good fortune with Chapter 100 allocations, which are tax incentives. “That’s a tax...
Missouri Minute: Voters to decide marijuana legalization; state to reduce substitute teacher requirements
Missourians will decide on a variety of candidates and issues Tuesday, including the state's next U.S. Senator and the fate of legalized recreational marijuana. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Centene, its subsidiaries and its associated partners have donated almost $27 million to political campaigns in 33 states since 2015. The Clayton-based managed health care provider has been under legal scrutiny in some of those areas. And, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to reduce the required amount of college credits for substitute teachers in an effort to fill overwhelming industry demand. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
