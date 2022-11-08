ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission

Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments

Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
Marijuana lobbyist didn’t back Amendment 3

A Missouri marijuana legalization activist actually fought against the recreational pot amendment you saw pass on Tuesday’s ballot. Eapen Thampy claims Amendment 3 has new criminal penalties built in and will ‘rig’ who can grow marijuana for sale …. Since Amendment 3 passed Missourians over – 21...
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?

Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Missouri Minute: Voters to decide marijuana legalization; state to reduce substitute teacher requirements

Missourians will decide on a variety of candidates and issues Tuesday, including the state's next U.S. Senator and the fate of legalized recreational marijuana. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Centene, its subsidiaries and its associated partners have donated almost $27 million to political campaigns in 33 states since 2015. The Clayton-based managed health care provider has been under legal scrutiny in some of those areas. And, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to reduce the required amount of college credits for substitute teachers in an effort to fill overwhelming industry demand. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
