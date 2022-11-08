Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Veterans Day Parade Still On, Butler Cancels
(New Brighton, PA) If you are planning on heading out to honor veterans today, the Beaver County Veterans Day parade will take place in New Brighton this year, kicking off at 10:30 Friday morning on 3rd Avenue. Butler County Organizers announced that their parade has been cancelled due to weather.
beavercountyradio.com
200 Without Power in Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, PA) Some are without power in Beaver Falls this morning due to a blown transformer. Duquesne Light reports the outage has affected approximately 200 customers.
beavercountyradio.com
Current Beaver County Election Results
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) The General Election was held yesterday and Beaver County is still counting the mail-in ballots as of 7:25 AM Wednesday morning. Note: these are the updated results for Beaver County Only. Below is the updated results as of November 11, 2022 at 7:25 AM. UPDATE: 9:15 AM....
beavercountyradio.com
“The Entrepreneur Life” Saturday Morning at 10:30 AM on Beaver County Radio
(File Photo of Rocco Cozza and Eric McKenna taken by Matt Drzik) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio every Saturday morning from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM for “The Entrepreneur Life” with local attorney Rocco Cozza and realtor Eric Mc Kenna. The show discusses different topics...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Votes for Home Rule Commission
(Aliquippa, Pa) Aliquippa residents voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for the city to exit Act 47 next year, and go to a Home Rule Charter. The city’s current form of government will now change in 2024.
beavercountyradio.com
Jim Marshall Wins Re-election in Pa. State House 14th District
(Jim Marshall during a recent appearance at Beaver County Radio) (Beaver County, Pa.) Incumbent Pa. State Representative for the 14th District Jim Marshall has been elected to another term. The voters of Marshall’s District showed by massive amounts how much they approve of the job he is doing in Harrisburg. Jim received 68 percent of the vote compared to his opponent Bruce Carper’s 32 percent of the vote.
beavercountyradio.com
Local Teams Looking For Victories In WPIAL Football Quarterfinals
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) After tonight, the “final four” will be set in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A. In order to be part of that, local teams will either have to knock off the rust from the bye week or carry their momentum from last week to land themselves in the WPIAL semifinals.
beavercountyradio.com
Finding “More” Of God Through Scripture And Song With Pastor Dave Grove On “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove discusses the endless nature of God’s scripture through interpretation and spirituality through everyday living on this Saturday’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley.”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented...
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Ligonier Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/11/22 at 6:30 PM
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Quarterfinals high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Rams. If you can’t tune into the game you...
beavercountyradio.com
Blackhawk School Board Meeting Revolved Around Restorative Practices, Paraprofessional Issues
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The Blackhawk High School Campus was a busy place on the night of November 10. Outside there was a “Powderpuff” football game raising scholarship funds happening at Blackhawk Stadium. In the auditorium, choral students from across the county gathered for a spirited performance. And in the school library, the Blackhawk School Board met for their regular meeting.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Arrest 18-Year-Old After Pursuit in Hookstown
(Hookstown, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges if fleeing and eluding against 18-year-old Kalen Weltner after an incident that occurred at 7:49 PM on Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022. State Police reported that a Trooper observed a Black Ford Mustang pass his vehicle...
beavercountyradio.com
Looking For Success? Start With A Look In The Mirror.
(Beaver County, PA) How can you expect success to come from others when you are suffering from an identity crisis? Knowing what your talents and capabilities are, and being happy with them is very important. Having the confidence to go leverage those attributes in the market place is the difference between people who attain wealth and those who never will. Do you like you? If you answer no, chances are most others think that way too. As another segment dealing with this special topic, Tom Young from 1st Consultants, Inc. in Beaver will join Eddy Crow on “Teleforum” this Tuesday. Learn more about the importance of having the right financial mindset. The special show starts at 9 A.M. as part of an ongoing monthly series of multi media forums.
beavercountyradio.com
This Week’s “Living Well” Takes A Look At Strokes, What Kinds There Are And Risk Factors
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) On this week’s episode of Living Well on Beaver County Radio at 8:30 AM Saturday morning Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PAC, will discuss a listener’s question about having a stroke and what levels of stroke there can be, as well as the risk factors that can lead to a stroke.
beavercountyradio.com
Veterans Breakfast Club Gears Up For Veterans’ Day Events, Plus A Beaver County Event For December
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “The Veterans Breakfast Club is all about the stories. There’s no agenda, there’s no advocacy, really. There’s only this community that is focused on encouraging veterans to share their stories of service with others.”. The Veterans Breakfast Club will be holding two major...
beavercountyradio.com
What Benefits Do Veterans Have?: A Discussion With Cullen Wright & Christina Lonigro
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) With Veterans’ Day being celebrated, many veterans in Western Pennsylvania and across the nation still have to deal with the confusion and misinformation that might lead them to live a life with fewer benefits than they realize they have access to. To wade through the...
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game 11/11/22
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Blackhawk High School for this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as Beaver Falls battled Ligonier Valley. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Beaver Falls:...
beavercountyradio.com
Tigers Shut Out Ligonier Valley 52-0
After a power outage at Reeves Field, this matchup almost didn’t happen Friday night. The game was moved to Blackhawk High School, and the Tigers didn’t miss a beat. The game got started around 8:30 and Beaver Falls was strong from the start. Big plays and a stiff defense helped the Tigers lock this one up early. The score at the half was 38-0, with the mercy clock already running. After a quick second half, the Tigers came out victorious with a final score BF 52 LV 0.
beavercountyradio.com
Dr. Jeffrey Mueller Joins Jim Roddey On “Heroes”, Carnegie Medal Series Continues
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Jeffrey Mueller joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about being Vice Chair and Division Director of Cardiothoracic Imaging, as well as the details of dealing with lung cancer in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
Comments / 0