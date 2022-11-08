ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Alabama teenager in superhero outfit arrested for violent kidnapping of minor

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 4 days ago

An Alabama teenager wearing a purple wig and superhero cape is accused of taking part in the violent abduction of a girl who was beaten, tied up and dumped under a tree in northern Florida .

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping early Saturday morning where they found a girl with her hands bound behind her back, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A spokesman told Fox News the girl had been picked up on Friday evening in Alabama by Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, before two women, including Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, joined them.

The minor was taken across state lines to an abandoned building in Jackson County, Florida, where sheriffs say Mr Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet.

She was later dropped off near a tree where she was spotted by a nearby resident, the sheriff’s office said. She is being treated for her injuries in hospital, the sheriff’s office told Fox .

Mr Jordan is being charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim and battery.

Ms Jarrett faces charges of principal in the first degree to robbery, principal in the first degree to false imprisonment, principal in the first degree to tampering with a victim and principal in the first degree to battery.

It’s not known if the second woman has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office released arrest photos on Facebook showing Ms Jarrett wearing what appeared to be a superhero costume including a cape, wig, cowboy boots and a lip and nose ring.

It reamins unclear if they will face federal charges.

