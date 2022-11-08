Read full article on original website
Related
Caesars promo code CLEFULL scores best bonuses Friday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The top Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is delivering a massive bonus for a big November weekend of sports action. In addition to...
Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL betting lines, point spreads, futures
Cincinnati Bengals Odds at Cleveland.com is where Ohio online sports bettors can retrieve the latest legal NFL betting news and information, such as betting lines, point spreads, futures and props. Although legal Ohio sports betting does not officially launch until Jan. 1, 2023, sports gamblers in the Buckeye State can...
Cleveland climbs again in NBA power rankings: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s late collapse in Los Angeles notwithstanding, the Cavaliers are on a rapid ascent in the NBA’s latest power rankings, according to NBA.com’s John Schumann. Cleveland, ranked No. 4 last week, climbed to No. 2 behind Milwaukee in the latest power poll. Schumann...
How primed are the Bengals to make a deep run to the postseason? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - History has a way of repeating itself. The Cincinnati Bengals are 5-4 at the bye week. They were 5-4 at the bye week last season. So then, will they make a late run in the second-half of this season, just like the team that won five of seven games to clinch the AFC North before making a deeper postseason run to the Super Bowl.
J.B. Bickerstaff chastises Cavaliers for playing ‘arrogant basketball,’ starting to develop bad habits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are developing a bad habit. A few of them actually. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the players alluded to that following a second consecutive perplexing loss. This time against the middling Sacramento Kings, who last made the playoffs when George W. Bush was president and entered Wednesday’s game with just three wins.
Bengals players to watch in the second half of the 2022 season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals need some players to step up in the coming weeks if they want to survive a brutal second-half schedule and make the postseason. They face five division leaders — Buffalo (AFC East), Tennessee (AFC South), Kansas City (AFC West), Tampa Bay (NFC South) and Baltimore (AFC North) — as well as a New England team very much in the playoff hunt.
Was Andrés Giménez snubbed in Silver Slugger vote? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Andrés Giménez had a breakout season at the plate and earned his first trip to the All-Star Game as well as a Gold Glove Award. But should the Guardians second baseman have taken home a Silver Slugger as well?. Joe Noga makes the case...
Anthony Schwartz playing Tyreek Hill this week, hoping to become Tyreek Hill for Browns
BEREA − There is only one Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins star is, in the words of Browns safety John Johnson III, a "one-of-one" talent. If your responsibility as a defense is to try and stop the blazing-fast Hill, that makes preparing for him a challenge in some regards. How, exactly, do you get anything remotely close to the kind of looks in practice to get a feel for what the NFL's leading receiver this season will bring to Sunday's game.
Cavaliers at Warriors: Live updates as Cleveland concludes 5-game road trip
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Cavaliers are looking to get back into the win column after dropping their last two games as they take on the Golden State Warriors Friday. Tipoff is at 10 pm EDT. Friday’s contest concludes a five-game road trip for Cleveland. The Cavs (8-3) won eight...
Real or Phony? We will find out a lot about the Cleveland Browns in next few weeks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns start the second half of their season in Miami Sunday. Are they another 3-5 perpetually frustrating team, or are they better than that? Let’s talk about it. QUESTION: Do you agree with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who said: “The Browns are no joke....
9 Tennessee Titans-Denver Broncos predictions: Broncos Country falls off the horse in Nashville
The Tennessee Titans have some room ahead of their AFC South foes, and a good bit of work to get back into the No. 1 seed race ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Entering the most difficult part of the schedule (while Denver and Green Bay are down, they're not Indianapolis...
Michigan State football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: TV, radio, game info
Michigan State Spartans (4-5) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5) Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing. Betting line: Michigan State (-10) Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
Jadeveon Clowney: Browns fighting to remain in playoff contention for when Deshaun Watson returns
BEREA, Ohio -- Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with Cleveland for the express purpose of playing with his former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson, and can’t wait for him to return to the practice field next week. But Clowney also knows that it will be all for naught if the Browns don’t...
Cleveland Cavaliers falter late, lose to Golden State Warriors 106-101, as road trip comes to unpleasant end
SAN FRANCISCO -- It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-game road trip, which began with so much promise and excitement, came to an unpleasant end Friday night, losing to the Golden State Warriors, 106-101. It’s the Cavs’ third consecutive loss overall and 11th straight against old rival Golden State. Cleveland hasn’t won a regular season game on Warriors ground since 2014.
Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are feeling good as they head to Miami
BEREA, Ohio -- If Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to know what is arriving this week when the Browns come to town, he can refer back to something Baker Mayfield said when he was quarterbacking the Browns. “My two tiny friends?” Mayfield joked when the gigantic pairing of Myles Garrett...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Cavaliers conclude a five-game road trip and are looking to get back to their winning ways Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. The Cavs have lost their last two games -- losses that followed an eight-game winning streak. Most recently,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0