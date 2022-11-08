BEREA − There is only one Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins star is, in the words of Browns safety John Johnson III, a "one-of-one" talent. If your responsibility as a defense is to try and stop the blazing-fast Hill, that makes preparing for him a challenge in some regards. How, exactly, do you get anything remotely close to the kind of looks in practice to get a feel for what the NFL's leading receiver this season will bring to Sunday's game.

