Another Thursday, another Throwback Thursday. This time? That time Boston punk band Tree played Rosie O’Donnell. The Rosie O’Donnell Show was a bastion of culture and entertainment from 1996 through 2002. It’s where America came together on weekdays to discuss the issues of the day and capture the zeitgeist…nah, I’m just kidding. It was Rosie O’Donnell’s talk show. And it was just like any other daytime talk show of that era or of any era, really. Those shows are a dime a dozen. Until, that is, one of them is smart enough to feature an act that doesn’t quite fit the expectations of the daytime TV talk show viewing audience. Then they’re worth paying attention to.

