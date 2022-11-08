ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

rock929rocks.com

That Time Boston Punks Tree Played Rosie O’Donnell

Another Thursday, another Throwback Thursday. This time? That time Boston punk band Tree played Rosie O’Donnell. The Rosie O’Donnell Show was a bastion of culture and entertainment from 1996 through 2002. It’s where America came together on weekdays to discuss the issues of the day and capture the zeitgeist…nah, I’m just kidding. It was Rosie O’Donnell’s talk show. And it was just like any other daytime talk show of that era or of any era, really. Those shows are a dime a dozen. Until, that is, one of them is smart enough to feature an act that doesn’t quite fit the expectations of the daytime TV talk show viewing audience. Then they’re worth paying attention to.
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

ZIP code 01430: Affordable Ashburnham, once home to a king and Bette Davis, still semi-rural

The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01430, Ashburnham. Famous people, including a king, have lived and schooled in this semi-rural town at the northern most point of Worcester County where housing inventory is high and costs are “affordable.” Ashburnham...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
WCVB

ABINGTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA

