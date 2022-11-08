Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders
It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later? Beginning […]
Chicago mob's 'Hall of Shame' displayed at Las Vegas Mob Museum
The largest chunk of the actual Chicago wall from the St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a centerpiece of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, where the I-Team was escorted on a behind the scenes tour.
evanstonroundtable.com
Fountain Square ceremony salutes veterans
About 100 people, veterans and nonveterans alike, gathered at Fountain Square on Friday, Nov. 11, to recognize and honor those who have served. Greg Lisinski of Evanston American Legion Post 42 presided over the simple, dignified Veterans Day ceremony. Of all the words he spoke that day, perhaps the most impactful ones were those he spoke as the ceremony drew to a close.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of the week’s news
On a cold November Veterans Day, Evanston gathered to honor those who have served. At the podium in front of the city’s war memorial, Greg Lisinski of Evanston American Legion Post 42 offered a sobering reminder that some have paid the ultimate price. “The people on this wall never got a chance to be veterans,” he said.
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
947wls.com
Chicago’s Joe’s Seafood has one of the best Bread Baskets in the U.S.
If you’ve ever wondered where you can find the best pre-meal bread breakfast, don’t worry… someone figured it out!. Eat This, Not That! took reviews from TripAdvisor to figure out who has the best bread basket…. And locally, Chicago scored one of the top restaurants for bread....
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV to air WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders” hosted by Larry Potash
CHICAGO – November 9, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders,” a half-hour true crime special on the unsolved killings that changed Chicago forever, hosted by WGN Morning News anchor Larry Potash. Two sisters on their way home from a neighborhood movie theater go missing and are later found dead. WGN-TV has uncovered new leads and information in one of the city’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. Can it finally be solved after more than 60 years? The special premieres Friday, November 18 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 20 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from November 14 to 16. Check out a sneak peek here.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
Eater
Suburban Farm-to-Table Stronghold Farmhouse Evanston Is Closing
Farmhouse Evanston, the suburban farm-to-table restaurant and sister spot to River North’s now-shuttered Farmhouse Chicago, will permanently close in November after nine years in business. The team will hold its last service, the restaurant’s annual all-day Thanksgiving buffet, on Thursday, November 24, at 703 Church Street in Evanston.
Here's When Chicago Will Have Its Shortest Day of the Year
Here's when the shortest day of the year will be.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Josue Lopez Lopez, who arrived in America on Sunday, clears leaves along Greenwood Street near Sheridan Road. Lopez Lopez came from Venezuela to “help my family.” Right after his arrival, he connected with Evanston’s D&G Landscaping and started work on Monday. “And on Saturday he will get his first paycheck. In American dollars,” said Carlos Orozco, background, whose family owns the business. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed after telling trespasser to leave business in the Loop
CHICAGO - A woman working at a business in the Loop was stabbed after telling a man trespassing that he had to leave Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the parking garage in the first block of South Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m. The woman approached a man...
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias
Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
