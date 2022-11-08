ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming with up to 60 mph wind gusts possible Thursday; Chain law in effect on Teton Pass

CASPER, Wyo. — A black ice advisory is in effect near Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 can expect strong winds on Thursday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible until the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The strongest gusts are expected near Arlington and the I-80 Summit.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

NWS: Cold in Casper today ahead of slight warming trend over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered snow and cold temperatures will blanket central Wyoming today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high in Casper will reach just 21 degrees, and temperatures will dip to 10 degrees overnight. Veterans Day will see a high around 33 degrees with blustery winds...
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper temps plummet, snow likely by Wednesday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of winter is arriving after days of mild temperatures in central Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high of 43 degrees will eventually dip to just 10 degrees overnight, with rain and snow likely before 4 p.m. Winds will be blustery at times, with gusts up to 45 mph.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
LARAMIE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done

It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a joke about why it’s so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming’s southern neighbor doesn’t have much to do with the winds, including this past...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour

CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains

A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY

