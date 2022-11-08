Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming with up to 60 mph wind gusts possible Thursday; Chain law in effect on Teton Pass
CASPER, Wyo. — A black ice advisory is in effect near Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 can expect strong winds on Thursday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible until the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The strongest gusts are expected near Arlington and the I-80 Summit.
oilcity.news
NWS: Cold in Casper today ahead of slight warming trend over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered snow and cold temperatures will blanket central Wyoming today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high in Casper will reach just 21 degrees, and temperatures will dip to 10 degrees overnight. Veterans Day will see a high around 33 degrees with blustery winds...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
oilcity.news
Casper temps plummet, snow likely by Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of winter is arriving after days of mild temperatures in central Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high of 43 degrees will eventually dip to just 10 degrees overnight, with rain and snow likely before 4 p.m. Winds will be blustery at times, with gusts up to 45 mph.
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming
There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a joke about why it’s so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming’s southern neighbor doesn’t have much to do with the winds, including this past...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
oilcity.news
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour
CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buck’s Limbo Moves Under Gate Impressive, Not Amazing, Say Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of “limbo” to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It’s impressive, say...
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s elected officials show up for Veterans Day ceremony in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Several of Wyoming’s elected officials made an appearance today at the annual Veterans Day ceremony that took place at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. The observance took place after the bridge leading to the cemetery was dedicated to Casper’s late educator and...
Sheridan Media
Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains
A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $62M+ in contracts to Minnesota, Montana companies for three road projects
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three road construction projects during a special meeting on Nov. 4, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday. The contracts are all primarily funded with federal dollars, according to WYDOT. The largest contract of...
Comments / 1