Cambridge hemp entrepreneur blazes a trail for Indigenous people
Entrepreneur Rob Pero is on a mission to claim a piece of the growing cannabis market for Native Americans. It’s a natural fit, said Pero, an enrolled member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Not only have some tribes been using cannabis for medicinal and spiritual purposes for centuries, but the people and the plant have been similarly maligned.
May the best pitch win: Wisconsin entrepreneurs compete Olympics-style
A hemp-based alternative to concrete, a remote platform for teaching school children computer science, and an AI tool to synthesize vocal tracks were the winning ideas at this year’s Elevator Pitch Olympics, held Thursday as part of the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium. At the event, which closed out the...
PHOTOS: In Your Business at Canndigenous and Ripley Green
Rob Pero launched the CBD brand Canndigenous in 2020, planting 10 acres of hemp just outside Cambridge. As far as he knows, it’s the first independent, Native American-owned hemp company in Wisconsin. He also bought Deerfield CBD apothecary The Hemp House, relocated it to 226 W. Main St. in Cambridge and renamed it Ripley Green.
Following postponement, UW System free speech survey resumes Nov. 14
After leading to the resignation of a chancellor and stirring controversy among the state’s campuses, the University of Wisconsin System’s free speech survey will resume Nov. 14. The survey, set to go out to undergraduates last spring, was initially postponed following widespread criticism. Citing UW System leadership’s poor...
Tony Evers spotlights K-12 education following reelection victory
Tony Evers celebrated his second gubernatorial victory much as he did his first: an election night party at Madison’s Orpheum Theater, followed by a visit the next day with Madison-area children and educators — and before all of that, a few games of euchre to pass the time as the results rolled in.
Vander Meulen will seek reelection to Madison School Board
Nicki Vander Meulen will run for a third term on the Madison School Board next spring. Vander Meulen, first elected in 2017, is the longest-tenured board member on the seven-member body. She announced her bid Friday. “I’m running again because our students and staff deserve a champion, they deserve an...
Cocktail hour gets an upgrade in Andre Darlington's 'Bar Menu'
The worst review former restaurant critic André Darlington can imagine for one of his books comes down to style over substance. “My big fear is always that the first Amazon review is like, ‘Beautiful book, I couldn’t make anything,’” Darlington said. “That’s heart-stopping to me.”
Letter | Wisconsin votes to preserve democracy
Dear Editor: With gerrymandered Assembly and Senate voting districts, that only require Republican candidates to get 44% of the statewide vote, voters could have given Republicans veto-proof control of the Legislature. This would have meant a single political party agenda had replaced governing in Wisconsin. Voters sent the message that...
State Debate: Congress needs to get to work and pass respect for marriage act, blogger insists
Now that the election is over, Congress needs to get back to work and pass the respect for marriage act, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. This Congress has seven weeks left and it needs to make sure same-sex marriages are recognized throughout the country, he writes. M.D. Kittle of...
Whoopensocker arts program brings songs, theater penned by kids to stage
“Dear Dwayne the Rock Johnson,” a song based on a letter to the movie star about making chicken nuggets shaped like his face, is the type of original art kids create at the Whoopensocker arts program. The Whoopensocker Arts Residency Program helps elementary school student readers and writers create...
Symphony review: Naughtons dazzle Madison with a double piano concerto
As colorful leaves begin to disappear, our clocks shift backward, a contentious midterm season comes to a close and more normal Madison November weather sets in, I had been feeling a bit down. Luckily, the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Friday night concert was a perfect remedy. It excited me out...
