A Las Vegas Woman Spent Thousands On Concert Tickets & Hopes She Didn’t Get Scammed

Taylor Swift announced her "The Eras Tour" last week, and there's no doubt fans are excited about the 35-date run of shows.

However, a Las Vegas woman's eagerness might have gotten the best of her after she purchased $1500 worth of tickets on a secondhand website called “TicketFaster."

TikTok user Yhara (@edgybrowsstudio) posted a video in November saying she's worried she got scammed by the site after realizing that the presale for the concerts won't take place until November 15, 2022.

Someone please tell me that Ticketfaster is legit! #taylorswift #worldtour

The clip has gained the attention of over 830,000 people, and many of them are commenting on their disbelief that she used the website.

Is Ticketfaster part of Ticketmaster?

We can't verify the legitimacy of the website, but there are a few things that might be suspicious.

Firstly, its name bares a striking resemblance to Ticketmaster. However, the two have no relation to each other at all.

Most viewers were also quick to point out that they have never heard of the company Yhara thinks she was scammed by.

"i never even heard of ticket faster😳," one commenter said, echoing others' thoughts.

Additionally, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has two listings, Ticketfaster Inc and Ticketfaster.com, that are not accredited by the organization.

How do I get on the Taylor Swift presale?

Swift's massive tour may have been announced, but the tickets aren't even available yet.

"why do people genuinely think they’re not getting scammed when tickets are quite literally NOT RELEASED OR ON SALE??" another user commented on Yhara's previously mentioned post.

The official "Verified Fan" ticket presale will take place on November 15, 2022, via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. in your local venue's time.

However, presale hopefuls must first register on the website Swift herself shared to receive the exclusive password to get the coveted seats early. The sign-up closes on November 9 at 11:59 p.m.