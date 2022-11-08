ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

A Las Vegas Woman Spent Thousands On Concert Tickets & Hopes She Didn’t Get Scammed

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0Eew_0j3G3vzL00

Taylor Swift announced her "The Eras Tour" last week, and there's no doubt fans are excited about the 35-date run of shows.

However, a Las Vegas woman's eagerness might have gotten the best of her after she purchased $1500 worth of tickets on a secondhand website called “TicketFaster."

TikTok user Yhara (@edgybrowsstudio) posted a video in November saying she's worried she got scammed by the site after realizing that the presale for the concerts won't take place until November 15, 2022.

Someone please tell me that Ticketfaster is legit! #taylorswift #worldtour

The clip has gained the attention of over 830,000 people, and many of them are commenting on their disbelief that she used the website.

Is Ticketfaster part of Ticketmaster?

We can't verify the legitimacy of the website, but there are a few things that might be suspicious.

Firstly, its name bares a striking resemblance to Ticketmaster. However, the two have no relation to each other at all.

Most viewers were also quick to point out that they have never heard of the company Yhara thinks she was scammed by.

"i never even heard of ticket faster😳," one commenter said, echoing others' thoughts.

Additionally, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has two listings, Ticketfaster Inc and Ticketfaster.com, that are not accredited by the organization.

How do I get on the Taylor Swift presale?

Swift's massive tour may have been announced, but the tickets aren't even available yet.

"why do people genuinely think they’re not getting scammed when tickets are quite literally NOT RELEASED OR ON SALE??" another user commented on Yhara's previously mentioned post.

The official "Verified Fan" ticket presale will take place on November 15, 2022, via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. in your local venue's time.

However, presale hopefuls must first register on the website Swift herself shared to receive the exclusive password to get the coveted seats early. The sign-up closes on November 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
UPI News

Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreigner is going on tour for a final time in 2023. The rock band announced its farewell tour Monday. Foreigner was co-founded by guitarist Mick Jones in 1976. The group consists today of Jones, Jeff Pilson, Kelly Hansen, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier and Luis Maldonado.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy