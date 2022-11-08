Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Wedding Date, Surprising Details: REVEALED!
Shhhh. Listen closely, 1,000-lb Sisters fans. Can you hear them? Chiming a whole lot closer than you previously thought was possible?. Yes, we’re talking about wedding bells. Specifically, wedding bells in honor of Tammy Slaton and the man she recently agreed to marry. In news broken by The Sun,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
SheKnows
Audra Drops a Bombshell on Noah — and Adam Shares an Emotional Visit With Chelsea
At Society, Sally spots Adam and notes, “You’re up bright and early.” They go over her being unemployed. She’d enjoy the time off if she had something else lined up. Adam’s sure something will turn up. He still thinks letting her go was a dreadful mistake and he’d like to see her get the job she most deserves. Sally asks if everything is alright with him. Adam still hasn’t heard from Chelsea and is hoping she’s alright.
SheKnows
General Hospital Just Cast the Man Who May Hold Lucy’s Fate in His Hands
Viewers saw a new face in Port Charles when Agent Whitten appeared in connection with the investigation into Anna allegedly shooting Lucy and in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest it was reported that Mike Peebler had stepped into the General Hospital role. And though it’s unclear how long...
Kim Kardashian’s Reason for Wearing the Marilyn Monroe Dress Proves That Their Careers Were Very Similar in Many Ways
Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s historic dress at the Met Gala this year was definitely a fashion moment. While there was plenty of controversy surrounding her attire, the SKIMS founder had a very emotional reason for wanting to wear something from the Hollywood icon’s closet.
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th Child
A mother of nine children spends more than £1,300 per month feeding her large family, but her food bill will be even higher in January because she is expecting her tenth child. Amanda Sellers, 29, has always wanted a large family and managed to persuade her husband, Chris, 33, to have as many children as possible after they began dating in January 2013.
Kevin Hart Wishes Son Hendrix Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo: 'My Guy for Life'
Kevin Hart is saying happy birthday to his son Hendrix Hart with a wholesome tribute on social media. The actor and comedian, 43, shared a celebratory Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in honor of his son turning 15, and the photos are enough to melt anyone's heart. "Happy B...
SheKnows
Phyllis and Amanda Break Down on Each Other — and Tucker Gives Ashley Intel on Diane
At the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis knocks on a suite door and calls out, “It’s Phyllis, Amanda!” Amanda lets her in and shuts the door behind her. Phyllis says she got there as fast as she could and didn’t even know she was in town. Amanda reveals that she came to surprise Devon, but it was she who got a surprise. “Because he was naked on the couch with Abby!” Phyllis is stunned speechless.
Jennifer Garner Dazzles on the Red Carpet in a Monochromatic Suit That Flaunts Her Athletic Figure
Jennifer Garner made a cool and unexpected red-carpet statement on Thursday night at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles’ The Big Night Out Gala. She switched up her normally casual style for a very outside-the-box blazer and shorts set — and she looked fabulous! The 50-year-old actress paired a cream-colored jacket with mid-length shorts that showed off her toned, long legs. Garner stepped up the monochromatic look with a crisp white t-shirt underneath the blazer and wore a pair of brown heels to glam up the outfit for the red carpet. It also looks like she trimmed her...
Boy born at 11.11am on 11th November 2011 celebrates his 11th birthday today
A boy born on November 11, 2011 - at 11.11am - is today turning 11-years-old. Daniel Saunders, who was originally due to be born six days later, has dubbed the double-digit figure his lucky charm. The young boy from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, is also set to receive 11 presents to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh McKee: My New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Mackenzie!
Throughout her divorce from husband Josh, former Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee has been surprisingly candid about her emotions. So fans are somewhat surprised by Mackenzie’s silence amid news that Josh has informally introduced his new girlfriend to the world. Yes, it seems that Josh has already moved on,...
SheKnows
Alexandra Daddario is Selling Her Sun-Soaked, Historic Mediterranean Mansion for $7.6 Million – See Photos!
In June, White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario married her husband Andrew Form in a beautiful New Orleans ceremony, per Vogue. Now that the two have tied the knot, they’re ready for the new chapter and with that comes out with the old and in with the new. After buying a unique Allen Siple-designed home earlier this month for $7.6 million, Daddario just listed her Hancock Park, Los Angeles mansion for the exact same price tag, Dirt reported.
