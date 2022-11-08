ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Wedding Date, Surprising Details: REVEALED!

Shhhh. Listen closely, 1,000-lb Sisters fans. Can you hear them? Chiming a whole lot closer than you previously thought was possible?. Yes, we’re talking about wedding bells. Specifically, wedding bells in honor of Tammy Slaton and the man she recently agreed to marry. In news broken by The Sun,...
KENTUCKY STATE
SheKnows

Audra Drops a Bombshell on Noah — and Adam Shares an Emotional Visit With Chelsea

At Society, Sally spots Adam and notes, “You’re up bright and early.” They go over her being unemployed. She’d enjoy the time off if she had something else lined up. Adam’s sure something will turn up. He still thinks letting her go was a dreadful mistake and he’d like to see her get the job she most deserves. Sally asks if everything is alright with him. Adam still hasn’t heard from Chelsea and is hoping she’s alright.
SheKnows

General Hospital Just Cast the Man Who May Hold Lucy’s Fate in His Hands

Viewers saw a new face in Port Charles when Agent Whitten appeared in connection with the investigation into Anna allegedly shooting Lucy and in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest it was reported that Mike Peebler had stepped into the General Hospital role. And though it’s unclear how long...
SheKnows

Phyllis and Amanda Break Down on Each Other — and Tucker Gives Ashley Intel on Diane

At the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis knocks on a suite door and calls out, “It’s Phyllis, Amanda!” Amanda lets her in and shuts the door behind her. Phyllis says she got there as fast as she could and didn’t even know she was in town. Amanda reveals that she came to surprise Devon, but it was she who got a surprise. “Because he was naked on the couch with Abby!” Phyllis is stunned speechless.
VIRGINIA STATE
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner Dazzles on the Red Carpet in a Monochromatic Suit That Flaunts Her Athletic Figure

Jennifer Garner made a cool and unexpected red-carpet statement on Thursday night at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles’ The Big Night Out Gala. She switched up her normally casual style for a very outside-the-box blazer and shorts set — and she looked fabulous! The 50-year-old actress paired a cream-colored jacket with mid-length shorts that showed off her toned, long legs. Garner stepped up the monochromatic look with a crisp white t-shirt underneath the blazer and wore a pair of brown heels to glam up the outfit for the red carpet. It also looks like she trimmed her...
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh McKee: My New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Mackenzie!

Throughout her divorce from husband Josh, former Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee has been surprisingly candid about her emotions. So fans are somewhat surprised by Mackenzie’s silence amid news that Josh has informally introduced his new girlfriend to the world. Yes, it seems that Josh has already moved on,...
SheKnows

Alexandra Daddario is Selling Her Sun-Soaked, Historic Mediterranean Mansion for $7.6 Million – See Photos!

In June, White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario married her husband Andrew Form in a beautiful New Orleans ceremony, per Vogue. Now that the two have tied the knot, they’re ready for the new chapter and with that comes out with the old and in with the new. After buying a unique Allen Siple-designed home earlier this month for $7.6 million, Daddario just listed her Hancock Park, Los Angeles mansion for the exact same price tag, Dirt reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy