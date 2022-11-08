ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
Get Ready For The Magic! Disney Invades Atlantic City, NJ, This Week

You're soooo not ready, South Jersey! But you should be, because this week's about to get a lot more magical!. Are you ready for Disney On Ice? The princesses Elsa and Ana along with the gang from Disney's latest movie sensation "Encanto" are skating their way into Atlantic City this week! Disney On Ice hits Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, November 10th and will be in town through Sunday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
