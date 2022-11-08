Read full article on original website
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
S. Jersey’s big boxes come back from the dead | Editorial
Right after Halloween in Mexico, comes the holiday of Día de los Muertos, known in English as “Day of the Dead,” when ancient ritual has it that living family members are joined by their deceased relatives to celebrate. In a way, a similar thing is happening in...
Warminster Social Club To Bring a Traditional German-Style Christmas Village to the Area
The Warminster organization will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month. A Bucks County sports club will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month, an homage to the holiday markets of Europe. Vereinigung Erzgebirge, a German-American social and sports club located in...
Historic Galloway, NJ Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway, New Jersey to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
Get Ready For The Magic! Disney Invades Atlantic City, NJ, This Week
You're soooo not ready, South Jersey! But you should be, because this week's about to get a lot more magical!. Are you ready for Disney On Ice? The princesses Elsa and Ana along with the gang from Disney's latest movie sensation "Encanto" are skating their way into Atlantic City this week! Disney On Ice hits Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, November 10th and will be in town through Sunday.
The Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey, Including Atlantic City
We have some great restaurants in South Jersey. Check that: We have a lot of great restaurants in South Jersey. What follows is my own list of the Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey. It's my ranking, based on my own brain - and stomach. Maybe with a little heart mixed in.
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
Police Looking to Make Two People Famous in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
There are a lot of ways to become "famous." You can work hard you're entire life and work your way into the lineup for the almost-world-champion Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. You can push the video button on your camera and fall into success with TikTok videos. You can be born...
Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement
Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
